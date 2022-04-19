Ronnie Edwards to Crystal Palace: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Proving to be able to adapt to the rigours of Championship football, Ronnie Edwards has emerged as one of the brighter prospects in England’s second-tier.

The 19-year-old has featured 31 times for Peterborough United in the league this season, with 28 of these appearances coming in the form of starts.

Showing excellent levels of performance on a weekly basis, Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur are both monitoring the teenager’s progress at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Is it a good potential move?

Yes, Crystal Palace is fast emerging as one of the best destinations to go as a young professional, with the club seemingly on the up, with a solid foundation in place.

They also have a manager who is getting the best out of the more youthful player in the squad, with the progress of Tyrick Mitchell, Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher thriving under Patrick Vieira’s stewardship.

Edwards undoubtedly possesses the quality to play in the Premier League, and with an incredibly high potential, this does appear to be a good move for all involved.

Would he start?

Starting in the Premier League at the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign would seem a little bit of a stretch, however, it would still be within the realms of possibility.

During this season with Posh, he has converted himself from a squad player in League One, to one of the first names on the team-sheet at Championship level.

Given the quality consistently displayed by Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen, it would be a difficult task to oust the pair from a starting position.

What does he offer?

Edwards is becoming a more dominant defender from a physical and athletic perspective, as he starts to win more of his defensive and aerial duels.

However, what stands out most when assessing Edwards’ input is his ball-playing capabilities.

Not only does he possess an outstanding range of passing, he is also an excellent ball carrier and can help progress play as a result.

Showing defensive intelligence all throughout this campaign, Edwards is someone whose excellent positioning helps him possess very good numbers when it comes to clearances and interceptions.