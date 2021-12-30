Ronnie Edwards, Siriki Dembele: The latest Peterborough United transfer talking points

Peterborough United are on the cusp of a very important January transfer window in pushing for survival in the Championship.

The Posh comfortably achieved automatic promotion from League One last season and promised a lot with their attacking play going into the 2021/22 campaign. Darren Ferguson’s men have picked up just three points from a possible 36 on their travels in the first half of the season and appear to be solely leaning on their form at London Road to maintain their second tier status.

They are within a win of climbing out of the bottom three though, suggesting that some shrewd additions in key areas next month could be enough to see them jump out of the bottom three.

Here, we have taken a look at the latest transfer talking points ahead of the turn of the year…

Ronnie Edwards

18-year-old centre back Ronnie Edwards has gained a lot of admirers in a fairly sub-par Posh side this season and with their concerning predicament in the league table, he could be tempted away next month. Adrian Durham of TalkSPORT suggested that he should be a target for West Ham United going forward and that could be the start of further speculation as we edge into 2022.

Siriki Dembele

25-year-old versatile forward Dembele is key to the Posh’s survival hopes but with his contract expiring at the end of the season, there is an argument that they should cash in rather than losing him for free in the summer.

According to Football Insider, Peterborough have set the asking price at £4 million to Celtic and Rangers in January, a lot of money considering his contract situation but it explains the importance of the 25-year-old in their survival bid.

Quiz: Can you name which club Peterborough United sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Who did Peterborough sell Mo Eisa to? Northampton Town MK Dons Portsmouth Cambridge United

Goals on the shortlist

Posh have performed like a relegation threatened side in both boxes this season which gives them a lot of areas to cover going into January. However, there is more of a lack of depth at the top of the pitch than in the team’s rearguard action, suggesting that they would be well advised to bring in another striker.

Jack Marriott has continued to be haunted by injuries and Jonson Clarke-Harris has not stepped up to the second tier as effectively as he would have liked. Posh like to invest in younger talent from within the EFL and the likes of Matty Stevens and Ryan Hardie would fit that bill. Particularly if they recoup a fee for Dembele, expect the Posh to reinvest swiftly in the next month or so.