Ronnie Edwards, Jonson Clarke-Harris, full-backs: The main Peterborough United transfer talking points as January looms

Peterborough United‘s recent form in League One has been nothing short of terrible.

Posh have lost their last four matches in the third tier, for example, with Grant McCann’s side desperate for a win as they prepare to host Shrewsbury Town this weekend.

Despite that form, the club do find themselves in a handy position in League One at present, occupying the final play-off spot at present.

With that said, the January transfer window could be crucial in terms of bolstering that position by either bringing signings in, or keeping certain players at the club.

Here then, are three Peterborough United transfer talking points as the winter window approaches.

Ronnie Edwards’ future

After being linked with the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham in the summer, along with a host of other clubs, Ronnie Edwards remained at Peterborough.

It appears clear that his destiny lays playing at a much, much higer level than League One, though, but will he move on in January?

It could all depend on what interest and bids may arrive.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony has said, though, that he doubts the club will sell Edwards until the summer.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Another player that could potentially attract transfer interest in the January window is striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Back in the summer, Watford were reportedly admirers of the 28-year-old, but nothing came of the interest in the end.

After he has gone on to net 12 goals so far in League One, making him the joint top scorer in the division at present, there are bound to be other clubs in the Championship who need a goalscorer and are keeping an eye on him, you would imagine.

It will certainly be interesting to see if any bids do arrive next month and indeed the stance the club may take on any such bids.

Full-back’s

It is unlikely that Peterborough will be huge spenders in the January transfer window going off recent comments made by Chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

But, one area he was keen to strengthen when making those comments was the full-back places.

Indeed, MacAnthony said: “We’re not going to fix our problems by making 10 signings in January.

“If I had to guess what we need next month I would say back up at left back and right back.

“Dan Butler needs some competition at left-back and Joe Ward needs the same at right back.”

The arrival of any players in these positions would seemingly also see some others also depart, making it an intriguing thing to monitor ahead of next month.