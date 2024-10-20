Sheffield United will be hoping to challenge for promotion from the Championship this season.

It was an incredibly disappointing campaign for Sheffield United last season as they were relegated from the Premier League after just one year in the top flight, but they look to be in a strong position to bounce back at the first attempt.

Despite operating against a backdrop of significant takeover uncertainty, it was a busy summer for the Blades with 10 new players arriving at Bramall Lane, and manager Chris Wilder was able to bring in some high-profile additions.

Sheffield United summer signings Player From Loan/Permanent Michael Cooper Plymouth Argyle Permanent Alfie Gilchrist Chelsea Loan Harry Souttar Leicester City Loan Sam McCallum Norwich City Permanent Harrison Burrows Peterborough United Permanent Jamie Shackleton Leeds United Permanent Callum O'Hare Coventry City Permanent Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Crystal Palace Loan Kieffer Moore Bournemouth Permanent Tyrese Campbell Stoke City Permanent

It is widely accepted that United have one of the best starting line-ups in the division, which is underlined by their impressive start to the season, but question marks remain about the depth of the squad, and that is something that Wilder will be keen to address in January.

With the winter transfer window getting closer, we looked at three players that should be on Wilder's list of targets.

Ronnie Edwards

The Blades have not been prolific scorers so far this season, with much of their success being built upon an excellent defensive foundation.

Harry Souttar and Anel Ahmedhozdic have formed an incredibly solid centre-back partnership in the early weeks of the season, but it is a position that United are short on numbers in, and that could prove to be a problem if they were to suffer injuries and suspensions.

One player United could target is Southampton defender Ronnie Edwards, who has found his game time limited since making a £3 million move to St Mary's from Peterborough United this summer.

Edwards established a reputation as one of the brightest talents in the EFL after starring for Posh, but he is yet to feature in the matchday squad in the Premier League for the Saints, and the 21-year-old will be concerned that he has not yet been given a chance, despite his side's defensive issues.

At this stage of his career, Edwards will not want to be sitting in the stands, so a loan move may be on the cards for him in January, and while he would attract plenty of interest if he is allowed to depart temporarily, his former Peterborough team-mate Harrison Burrows could help to convince him to make the move to Bramall Lane.

Edwards' skills as a ball-playing centre-back could make him perfectly suited to a Wilder team, and he would certainly be capable of challenging Souttar and Ahmedhozdic for a place in the starting line-up.

Ali Al-Hamadi

Given that United are well-stocked in midfield, it seems unlikely to be an area they will look to strengthen in January, so they could turn their attention to their forward line.

The Blades do have three senior strikers on their books in Kieffer Moore, Rhian Brewster and Tyrese Campbell, but the latter duo are not known to be prolific scorers, and Moore has had an underwhelming start to life at Bramall Lane.

With that in mind, Wilder may be keen to bolster his attacking options, and one player he could consider a move for is Ipswich Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi.

After a prolific spell with AFC Wimbledon in League Two, Al-Hamadi made the move to Portman Road in January, and although he was not a regular starter, he was a valuable member of the squad as the Tractor Boys secured back-to-back promotions, scoring four goals and providing one assist in 14 appearances in the second half of last season.

Al-Hamadi featured as a substitute in Ipswich's first three Premier League games this season, but his game time has been limited since George Hirst's return from injury, raising doubts about his future at the club.

After proving his credentials at second tier level last season, Al-Hamadi will likely have no shortage of suitors in January, but his previous promotion experience could make him a good fit for United.

Will Lankshear

Another potential striker option for the Blades in January is Tottenham Hotspur's Will Lankshear, who may be allowed to depart on loan during the winter window.

Lankshear has been increasingly involved in Spurs' first-team squad this season, and he started in their 2-1 win at Ferencvaros in the Europa League earlier this month, underlining how highly he is rated by Ange Postecoglou, but he is yet to feature in the Premier League this season.

If Postecoglou has reservations about whether Lankshear is ready for the top flight, he could look to send him out on loan to the Championship in order for him to gain some invaluable senior minutes.

As with Al-Hamadi, Lankshear will likely have plenty of interest if he becomes available, but United signed both Alfie Gilchrist and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan from Premier League clubs this summer, showing that Wilder is clearly trusted with the development of young players, and that could help United win the race for 19-year-old.