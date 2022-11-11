Ronan Curtis update emerges ahead of Portsmouth’s meeting with Morecambe

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has confirmed that Ronan Curtis sustained a swollen ankle during the club’s victory over Hereford in the FA Cup last week.

Despite picking up this knock in the 20th minute, Curtis played through the pain barrier before eventually being withdrawn in the second-half.

Pompey booked their place in the second round of this competition by securing a 3-1 victory over Hereford.

Despite falling behind in the first-half, goals from Reeco Hackett, Colby Bishop and Joe Piggott prevented Portsmouth from suffering a cup upset at the hands of their National League North opponents.

Cowley’s side are set to make their return to league action tomorrow when they take on Morecambe.

Having drawn their last two games at this level, Portsmouth will be determined to secure all three points in their showdown with the Shrimps.

Pompey will retain their place in the top-six if they avoid defeat at the Mazuma Stadium.

It is understood that Curtis will face a late assessment ahead of this particular fixture due to the nature of his issue.

Making reference to Curtis, Cowley has offered an insight into the injury that the winger suffered against Hereford.

Speaking to The News, Cowley said: “Ronan is an incredibly robust boy.

“He did the injury in the 20th minute and it was quite a nasty one.

“His ankle was pretty swollen after but for him to play another 40 minutes says a lot about Ronan.

“He’s got incredible courage.”

The Verdict

Portsmouth will be hoping that Curtis will be available tomorrow as he could potentially make a positive impact for his side against Morecambe.

Whereas a lack of consistency this season has resulted in the 26-year-old only managing to provide two direct goal contributions in the third-tier, he does possess a wealth of experience at this level which he could potentially use to his advantage in the coming months.

If Curtis is forced to watch on from the sidelines this weekend, Cowley may decide to turn to Josh Koroma and Owen Dale for inspiration in the wide positions.

Dale has chipped in with four assists in 11 league appearances for Pompey during the current campaign while Koroma has managed to find the back of the net on two occasions at this level since sealing a loan switch from Huddersfield Town.