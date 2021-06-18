Ronan Curtis to Blackburn Rovers? 2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Portsmouth in the next few weeks

Portsmouth will be desperate to get things right in the transfer market this summer.

After failing to secure promotion last term the South Coast club are gearing up for another campaign in League One where going up will be the only target.

This will be Danny Cowley’s first summer in charge of the club and so he’ll be determined to strengthen the squad and ensure that the club are well-equipped for the season ahead.

There are plenty of transfer lines which could come to prominence over the coming weeks, but what are they?

Here are two transfer developments that we could see at Fratton Park in the coming weeks.

Signing a striker

It’s back to the drawing board on this front.

Portsmouth were said to be on the brink of signing Jayden Stockley until he completed a last-gasp move to Charlton Athletic earlier this week.

While that will be a bitter blow to Pompey, the feeling now is that the club will enter the market once again as they look to sign at least one new striker who can lead them into the new season.

Ronan Curtis

The midfielder is going to be a big talking point this summer.

Curtis enjoyed a wonderful season with Portsmouth last term leading to speculation that clubs such as Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City, Reading and Derby County could be keen on a move.

The 25-year-old could be keen to challenge himself at a higher level and so it’ll be interesting to see who comes knocking in the coming weeks and months.