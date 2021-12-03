Ronan Curtis offers his thoughts on potential record-breaking moment at Portsmouth

Portsmouth have won seven and drawn two in their last nine matches in all competitions.

Danny Cowley will be especially pleased that Pompey have not had to rely on the quality of key man Ronan Curtis in that run and the team look in the best place they have been under his leadership.

Curtis, who signed from Derry City in the summer of 2018, is in some esteemed company when it comes to Portsmouth goalscorers in the 21st century. Curtis is joint-top of the list with Yakubu and has played seven matches without scoring since going level with the Nigerian.

The 25-year-old explained how he is dealing with the situation and the pride he has taken from it when he spoke to HampshireLive.

He said: “It is massive, there’s big names in there. A huge honour for me, for my parents, for my family etc.

“Hopefully, it comes sooner rather than later. We just focus on winning games and climbing up that table.

“Some games at the start it probably was (on my mind) when I did break the record to go joint top with Yakubu. Now, I’m just focused on doing the best that I can do working hard for my teammates and the goal will come when it is ready to come.”

Portsmouth welcome Harrogate of League Two in the FA Cup second round on Saturday, potentially giving Curtis the chance to break the record in front of the Fratton Park faithful against a lesser standard of opposition.

The Verdict

Marcus Harness has been stealing the headlines of late for his goalscoring form in League One but Curtis has done it on a consistent basis and stands out as one of the shining lights of the club’s resurgence in recent years. The seven-time Republic of Ireland international has taken up a variety of attacking positions in his time with Pompey and remains as crucial as ever to their hopes of achieving promotion this term.

Curtis has scored 12 goals or over in all three of his previous seasons on the South Coast, currently only on three for the campaign, history suggests that the 25-year-old will have no issue in breaking the record and going on to bag many more for Pompey.