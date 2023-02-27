Comment
Ronan Curtis’ manager claim will boost hopes Portsmouth star can get back to his best: Opinion
Ronan Curtis was back among the goals at long last at the weekend as Portsmouth beat Cheltenham Town, and he has cited a recent change by John Mousinho as the reason for that.
Curtis has scored just twice this season for Portsmouth, as per Whoscored, in the league and that is a total that is certainly far off of what we have come used to seeing from him at Fratton Park, with him so often an attacking threat during his time at the club.
Interestingly, though, he is tipping himself to perhaps start getting back to near his best if John Mousinho keeps playing him on the left flank, with him saying that it is the position in which he feels most at home.
Speaking after the 4-0 win over Cheltenham, Curtis praised Mousinho for the switch and revealed how under Danny Cowley moving into different positions did nothing for his confidence or form.
Quoted by the Portsmouth News, he said after the Cheltenham win:
“I hadn’t really played there in the last 8-9 months under Cowley, but obviously if you play me on the left you know what you’re getting out of me. Today, the first game back, on the left and I scored.
“The gaffer has played against me a few times over the years, he always says I was a handful, which is nice, and he has fully trusted me to go and perform.
“The left is my position, that’s where I want to play. Kenny [Jackett] brought me in and played me on the left, that’s where I got the majority of my goals.”
Of course, one swallow does not make a summer and that will have to apply for Curtis and his form for the rest of the season until we see otherwise but all the evidence is there to suggest he could end the campaign strongly.
He feels it in himself that he is best down the left and the numbers do back it up.
Whilst he has scored just the two goals in the league, he has five in total for the season thanks to three strikes coming in League Cup matches.
Interestingly, as per Whoscored, all five goals came from when he was starting in a position down the left-hand side of the pitch, either as a left midfielder or an attacking left midfielder.
When he has played as a central striker or on the right this season he has been nowhere near as productive in terms of goal output and, clearly, everything points to the idea that he should be playing on the left and only on the left.
John Mousinho is clearly seeing that, then, and Curtis will hope that remains the case for the rest of the season.