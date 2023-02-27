Ronan Curtis’ manager claim will boost hopes Portsmouth star can get back to his best: Opinion

Ronan Curtis was back among the goals at long last at the weekend as Portsmouth beat Cheltenham Town, and he has cited a recent change by John Mousinho as the reason for that.

Curtis has scored just twice this season for Portsmouth, as per Whoscored, in the league and that is a total that is certainly far off of what we have come used to seeing from him at Fratton Park, with him so often an attacking threat during his time at the club.

Interestingly, though, he is tipping himself to perhaps start getting back to near his best if John Mousinho keeps playing him on the left flank, with him saying that it is the position in which he feels most at home.

Speaking after the 4-0 win over Cheltenham, Curtis praised Mousinho for the switch and revealed how under Danny Cowley moving into different positions did nothing for his confidence or form.

Quoted by the Portsmouth News, he said after the Cheltenham win:

“I hadn’t really played there in the last 8-9 months under Cowley, but obviously if you play me on the left you know what you’re getting out of me. Today, the first game back, on the left and I scored.