Ronan Curtis in 5th: Portsmouth’s top 10 most valuable players right now in order

The start of the 2022-23 League One season has been an exciting one for Portsmouth, leaving supporters cautiously optimistic that it might finally be the year that promotion back to the Championship is secured.

It has been a long time since Pompey have plied their trade in the second tier of English football – 10 years to be precise – and there have been plenty of near misses in the play-offs of the third tier in that time.

Some smart recruitment from Danny Cowley this summer however has seen Portsmouth have an electric first couple of months, with six wins and three draws from nine outings.

Pompey only lost joint-top spot in the league this past weekend due to the fact they did not have a fixture, and when football does return for them this weekend, fans are wondering how long this unbeaten league run can stretch.

Many individuals have played a part on the pitch so far – let’s see who Transfermarkt rates as their top 10 most valuable players.