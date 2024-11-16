Wigan Athletic are currently struggling in League One, and a relegation battle could be on the cards for the Latics if they are unable to address their form soon.

Last campaign, Shaun Maloney managed to steer the Greater Manchester club to a top-half finish in the third tier, despite the fact they started the season with an eight-point deduction, and were also subject to a transfer embargo which meant they were reliant upon youth academy products, loan signings, free agent signings, as well as players signed by previous managers.

After the Latics landed a respectable league finish last term, despite such restrictions, supporters were hopeful that this term their club could challenge for a top-six spot.

However, the lowly Tics will surely now be more concerned about pulling themselves comfortably above the bottom four, and avoiding a potentially nervy relegation battle.

With this in mind, Football League World takes a look at what a perfect January transfer window could look like for Maloney and co:

Ronan Coughlan signs

The Latics are struggling for goals this season, which is largely down to a lack of seniority in their front line, as all three of Charlie Wyke, Josh Magennis and Stephen Humphrys left the club last summer, following the expiration of their respective contracts.

That experienced trio were not adequately replaced during the summer transfer window, and Maloney began the season with then 20-year-old Josh Stones as the only striker at the club on a permanent basis.

The Latics did sign fellow youngsters Joe Hugill and Dale Taylor on loan from Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, who have not so far shown the ability to plug the gaps left by Wyke and Magennis in particular.

Meanwhile, Stones joined National League Oldham Athletic on loan in early November, and while he is due to return to the Brick Community Stadium in early January, the Tics still lack experience in their front line.

The perfect remedy to Wigan's attacking problems could be provided by the signing of Fleetwood Town striker Ronan Coughlan, who has been in good form in League Two this term, and displayed his prolific tendencies with his former club Waterford FC during the 2023 Irish First Division season in which he hit a remarkable 35 goals in 32 appearances.

At 29 years old, Coughlan would add much needed experience to the Latics' ranks, and could be keen on a move back to League One, after suffering relegation with Fleetwood last campaign, having moved to the Lancashire club last January.

Sam Tickle stays

While it is vital that the Latics solve their problems in attack during the transfer window, it is equally vital that they retain their star man at the other end of the pitch - goalkeeper Sam Tickle.

Tickle is a class act who was instrumental towards his club's incredible run of six consecutive League One clean sheets during September and early October.

He also made his England Under-21 debut last season, and kept a clean sheet as the Young Lions hammered Luxembourg 7-0 at Bolton Wanderers' Toughsheet Community Stadium.

The young shot-stopper's talents have not gone unnoticed, as Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal are both tracking his progress, according to TeamTalk.

While the Latics will look to eventually enjoy a handsome transfer fee for the services of their most gifted academy graduate, it is vital that they do not lose him this January, amid their bid to steer clear of relegation trouble.

Thelo Aasgaard stays

Another youth academy graduate, who has subsequently become a prominent first team player that Maloney and co will be eager to retain is Thelo Aasgaard.

The Norway Under-21 international is a creative ace who boasts the ability to score incredible goals from long range, as seen during an FA Cup tie with Blackburn Rovers back in 2022.

But similarly to Tickle, Aasgaard has picked up a number of admirers along the way, as according to Alan Nixon, Blackburn were keen on the attacking midfielder back in August.

While in early November, The Sun reported that Stoke City were preparing to launch a bid of £3m for Aasgaard, showing that Championship interest in his services will not go away any time soon.

If the Latics want to propel themselves up the League One table during the latter half of the campaign, they simply have to keep the talented playmaker at the Brick Community Stadium, and cannot sell him in January.

Martial Godo returns

One thing we learned about the Latics during the summer transfer window is that their transfer budget is tight, due to the ethos of financial sustainability owner Mike Danson has instilled at the club.

While Danson's philosophy is entirely sensible, given the fact that the Tics went into administration in 2020, and also found themselves subject to an HMRC winding-up petition in 2023, it certainly appeared to hamper Maloney's transfer activity, and could be partly responsible for the fact the club failed to recruit a senior striker last term.

As the Latics have a small transfer budget to play with, perhaps we cannot expect them to make many signings beyond that of bringing in the senior striker they so clearly need.

However, the Greater Manchester outfit could have the opportunity to make another shrewd loan move for Martial Godo, who enjoyed a loan spell at the Brick Community Stadium last season.

Martial Godo 2023/24 League One stats Appearances 34 Starts 25 Pass accuracy % 86.4 Chances created 31 Expected assists (xA) 3.89 Assists 5 Shots 47 Shots on target 15 Expected goals (xG) 4.38 Goals 4

While plying his trade in League One last term, the wideman displayed his trickery and creativity, as he produced a return of four goals and five assists in 34 third tier outings.

But since returning to parent club Fulham, the 21-year-old has experienced a lack of game time for the Premier League side, so the Latics, who have already established a positive relationship with the starlet, could step in to help his development once more this January.