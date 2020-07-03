Ronaldo Vieira and Ian Poveda react as Leeds United confirm fresh terms with 20-year-old

Bobby Kamwa has signed new deal at Leeds United, with the midfielder earning a confidence boosting deal at Elland Road that’s going to run until the summer of 2022.

Leeds have leaned heavily on their academy under Marcelo Bielsa, but Kamwa is someone who hasn’t quite made the grade yet under the 64-year-old.

However, there’s clearly faith in the 20-year-old, with the club confirming a two-year deal for Kamwa, which ties him down until the end of the 2021/22 season; a big contract in the midfielder’s career and a show of faith to his potential.

In response to that, Leeds’ fans have, of course, reacted. On top of that, we’ve seen former Leeds midfielder and academy graduate, Ronaldo Vieira, respond, with Ian Poveda, who has featured in Leeds’ side since the return of football, also chipping in with a few emojis:

Kamwa is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Vieira and Poveda in making the grade at Leeds and beyond.

Vieira has cut it at Elland Road and earned a move to Serie A, whilst Poveda has moved to Elland Road and is now earning a chance in the first-team under Bielsa.

The Verdict

Kamwa is highly-rated at Leeds; the club clearly feel that given by this contract in his early 20s.

Additionally, those who have been at Leeds previously and those that are at the club now, like the look of this deal, as per the comments from Vieira and Poveda.

The task now lies at the feet of Kamwa, who at 20, needs to get some games under his belt at senior level, whether that’s with Leeds or out on loan.

