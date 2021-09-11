Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Ronaldo could only dream of being as good’ – Many Sunderland fans praise player following performance v Accrington

Published

5 mins ago

on

In a top of the table clash at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland came out on top against a brave Accrington Stanley side in a 2-1 victory.

The match-winner for the Black Cats was Carl Winchester, who is proving to be an unsung hero for the club in the early stages of the 2021-22 campaign by playing at right-back and managed to net his second goal of the season to cancel out Michael Nottingham’s first half equaliser.

Among one of Sunderland’s stars at the start of this season has been young Dan Neil, who has been one of the young players that has broken through into Lee Johnson’s plans.

20 quiz questions about Sunderland’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20

Who did Sunderland face on the opening day of the season?

He’s covered at left-back on occasion but Neil’s natural position is in central midfield – a position where there is a lot of strong competition this season – but he’s more than proving his worth next to Luke O’Nien.

And Neil took the breath away of everyone inside the Stadium of Light in the first half this afternoon as he fired in a shot from 25 yards which found the corner of the net to open the scoring for the hosts.

Neil’s performance on the whole drew plaudits from Black Cats fans – check out how they were reacting to him.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Ronaldo could only dream of being as good’ – Many Sunderland fans praise player following performance v Accrington

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: