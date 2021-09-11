‘Ronaldo could only dream of being as good’ – Many Sunderland fans praise player following performance v Accrington

In a top of the table clash at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland came out on top against a brave Accrington Stanley side in a 2-1 victory.

The match-winner for the Black Cats was Carl Winchester, who is proving to be an unsung hero for the club in the early stages of the 2021-22 campaign by playing at right-back and managed to net his second goal of the season to cancel out Michael Nottingham’s first half equaliser.

Among one of Sunderland’s stars at the start of this season has been young Dan Neil, who has been one of the young players that has broken through into Lee Johnson’s plans.

He’s covered at left-back on occasion but Neil’s natural position is in central midfield – a position where there is a lot of strong competition this season – but he’s more than proving his worth next to Luke O’Nien.

And Neil took the breath away of everyone inside the Stadium of Light in the first half this afternoon as he fired in a shot from 25 yards which found the corner of the net to open the scoring for the hosts.

Neil’s performance on the whole drew plaudits from Black Cats fans – check out how they were reacting to him.

Dan Neil is easily the best footballer in England like — Tom Shannon (@tomm_shannon) September 11, 2021

Dan Neil has looked fantastic in the couple of games and all the highlights I've caught this season. I'm just buzzing to watch this team play with a bit of excitement, led by a handful of young lads from the North East. Love to see it. #SAFC — Michael Potts (@MichaelPotts_) September 11, 2021

He's a god among men https://t.co/ctkOLbn9o4 — Dajaku got drip (@Pancake2733) September 11, 2021

This kid is going all the way to the top! — Frank Warren’s imfamous shoulder rolls (@DoMeAFavourKugz) September 11, 2021

This guy is absolutely class — LM ツ (@LiamSAFC17) September 11, 2021

Ronaldo could only dream of being as good as Dan Neil — antonio. ✌🏻 (@antoneee_x) September 11, 2021