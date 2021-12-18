Ron-Thorben Hoffmann makes admission over Sunderland move

Recent Sunderland signing Ron-Thorben Hoffman has admitted that he’s had to change the way he trains at Sunderland due to the extra challenges placed upon him by League One teams.

The German arrived on Wearside on transfer deadline day in August along with his fellow countryman Leon Dajaku as the goalkeeper swapped Bayern Munich for the Stadium of Light.

Hoffmann was a regular in Bayern’s second team last season and Sunderland swooped for him late in the window in a bid to bolster their ranks between the sticks, with just Lee Burge and youngster Anthony Patterson to choose from.

Having been used to clubs he faced in Germany playing in a certain way though, the 22-year-old has seemingly found things much different in England.

With quite a few teams in League One posing physical threats from set pieces and crosses – much more so than he’s used to in his home nation – Hoffmann has revealed he’s had to make changes to the way he works, including training with pads, in order to combat the issues that the opposition he now comes against throws at him.

“We have to train this way. You don’t demand this from a goalkeeper in Germany and you don’t get crosses so often,” Hoffmann said to The Athletic.

“At Bayern you’d get one or two shots each game.

“Here it’s hard because I feel like every team can beat every team and it’s not because of their quality, it’s because of their playing style.

“I feel like every team has one big striker and if they crash it into him, they might cause a problem.”

The Verdict

Hoffmann is a pretty big guy standing at 6ft 4in so it’s surprising to learn that he’s not used to the physical aspect of being a goalkeeper.

But German clubs, even at a lower level, tend to keep the ball on the deck so it’s something that the 22-year-old has had to develop.

It’s clearly working well though as Hoffmann is part of a team on a six-match unbeaten run and he is Lee Johnson’s first choice and has been all season.

With his abilities to play out from the back and excellent shot-stopping skills, Sunderland fans will be hoping the stopper remains at the Wearsiders beyond his loan stint and for years to come.