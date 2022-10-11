Ron Gourlay’s stance revealed at West Brom following Steve Bruce’s dismissal

West Bromwich Albion CEO Ron Gourlay was reluctant to dismiss Steve Bruce but his hand was forced because of the fanbase’s lack of support for the 61-year-old, according to the Daily Mail.

The former Chelsea CEO brought in Bruce very quickly following the dismissal of Valerien Ismael, saying at the time that the former Newcastle United boss was his only candidate to take over.

However, Bruce’s time at The Hawthorns has proved to be a disaster, failing to guide Albion to a top-six finish last season despite being in a strong position to do so and starting this season extremely poorly.

Winning just one of their opening 13 league matches of this season, the Baggies currently find themselves in 22nd place and two points adrift of safety going into this weekend’s clash against Reading.

However, Gourlay was reluctant to pull the trigger according to this report from the Daily Mail, even with Albion failing to live up to their potential following the arrival of John Swift, Jed Wallace, Okay Yoksulu, Tom Rogic and others in the summer.

But in the end, the power of the supporters was crucial with many already turning against Bruce some time ago, and was booed during their 0-0 draw against Luton Town at the weekend.

The Verdict:

Gourlay needs to be held to account for his decision making – but his choice to recruit Bruce in the first place was clearly the wrong idea considering how much of a turbulent time the experienced manager had at Newcastle.

To move to Albion just a few months later wasn’t logical – and more ruthless boards would have sacked the 61-year-old in the summer considering how poor some of their performances were towards the end of 2021/22.

And the fact Gourlay was even reluctant to pull the trigger should be a concern – but it was obvious to many that his departure was inevitable – it was just a matter of when and not if.

Results were unlikely to get better and the atmosphere was getting worse, so Albion’s CEO would have been wise to make this decision earlier. Pressure will only grow on the latter if his next appointment doesn’t work out.

And considering his disastrous spell at Reading, West Brom’s supporters should be monitoring him closely in the coming months with some of his key decisions not paying dividends for the club.