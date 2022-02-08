Ron Gourlay offers West Brom boardroom update

West Bromwich Albion chief executive Ron Gourlay has told the Express & Star that the club don’t currently have any plans to appoint a technical director.

The comments from the former Chelsea and Manchester United man come in the wake of the news that the club are looking to complete a boardroom restructure following the appointment of Steve Bruce as their new head coach.

This has led to suggestions that the Baggies could now look to appoint a technical director who would work alongside the ex-Newcastle United boss, however Gourlay has emphasised that it is not a position that West Brom are looking to add at present.

Speaking on the matter recently, the newly appointed chief executive stated the following:

“The way we are structuring the club going forward, it’s not in the immediate plans to appoint a technical director.

“We will assess the situation as we move forward but it’s not a priority at the moment.”

Gourlay recently stepped into his new role after acting as a consultant to the Midlands club and has taken over from Xu Ke, following the latter’s demotion.

The Baggies will now be looking to move forwards after they sacked Valérien Ismaël and appointed Bruce as his replacement.

The Verdict

There are more and more clubs that are employing the head coach model in both the Premier and Football Leagues and it seems like only a matter of time before out and out ‘managers’ are a thing of the past.

It gives the man in charge a lot less control but allows them to focus on the most important aspect – coaching.

This is something that Bruce will relish as he has just inherited a very talented West Brom squad that is still capable of getting promoted.

It is a structure that he is also used to, having had similar during his time at Newcastle.