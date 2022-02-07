Ron Gourlay makes West Brom managerial claim

West Bromwich Albion chief executive Ron Gourlay has told the Express & Star that one of the main reasons why Steve Bruce was given the job is because of his ability to get results.

The former Newcastle United and Sunderland boss was appointed as Valérien Ismaël’s successor at the Hawthorns earlier this month and has been immediately tasked with getting the Baggies back into the Premier League.

With just 17 games remaining, Albion still want Bruce to get his new side into the automatic top two places and won’t be satisfied with anything less than promotion this term.

Now Gourlay has outlined his reasons for bringing in the ex-Manchester United defender, as he stated the following recently on the appointment:

“I know Steve has been in positions like this before and he has proven himself many times. He is so highly respected by the players.

“No disrespect to Valerien, but we have seen a nice lift since his arrival.”

Gourlay previously worked for the club as a consultant before taking on the role of chief executive shortly after Bruce was confirmed in his role.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea supremo has also gone on to say that he wishes to strengthen the relationship between the club and its supporters.

The Verdict

Clearly Gourlay is ignoring the fact that Bruce was a disaster whilst in charge of Newcastle when it came to getting results and is basing his assumptions off of what the manager has done years ago in his career.

Bruce is hardly the messiah that he is being made out to be and it will be a tough ask to finish in the top two with there only being 17 games left to play.

Things will have to turn around quickly if Albion are to get anywhere achieving such lofty ambitions.

The chief executive is perhaps living in a dream world by setting such high expectations but only time will tell if Bruce can deliver or not.