Ron Gourlay makes West Brom fan admission

Ron Gourlay has been a busy man over the last week or so after being made the new CEO of West Brom – and he’s admitted that he could be even busier since taking over, telling the Express and Star that he wants to work to be ‘more in touch’ with the Baggies fanbase.

The club have had an up and down year in the Championship so far, starting well but ending up slipping down the table. Despite Valerien Ismael’s heroics in taking Barnsley into the play-offs last year, he has been unable to repeat the feat with West Brom.

The Baggies have held on to a top six spot but have found themselves losing more and more games and picking up less and less points. It has led to the club’s fanbase becoming disgruntled with the management team at the Hawthorns and it finally came to a head when the boss was relieved of his duties.

The side moved quickly though to bring in Steve Bruce as their new manager and they also appointed Gourlay as their new CEO to boot. Now in his new role, the latter of the two has admitted to the Express and Star that he wants to work hard to sort out the club’s relationship with the fans as he feels they have ‘let it drift.’

He’ll be hoping that Bruce can fill out his role and get the results and Gourlay will be determined to try and ensure the fans are onside and backing him. Speaking about what he wants to do, Gourlay said: “We have to be more transparent with you guys (the media). And we have got to be more in touch with our fan base.

“We have let that drift. It is one thing we have got to address. I think that just helps the whole thing. It does.”

The Verdict

It’s all change at the top for West Brom and the club’s owners will certainly be hoping that this is the thing that can kickstart their season into gear and get them well and truly into the play-off and promotion hunt.

Results did tail under Ismael and with fans growing increasingly disillusioned, it probably was the right call. With the right man in charge and the right boss to get behind, the club could win the fans back onside again. Appointing Steve Bruce though has been a risk considering some of the other options available and his last stint at Newcastle.

Some fans are unsurprisingly unhappy with the appointment of Bruce, so the relations there haven’t changed too much. Given his record though and his personality, the former Man United player is a solid appointment and could certainly help lead them out of the division and some of the club’s supporters are prepared to give him a chance.

Gourlay though will be hoping that he can start to win fans over. If he can, then it could really help the club in the second half of the season.