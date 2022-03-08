Ron Gourlay highlights area that West Brom need to invest in

West Bromwich Albion CEO Ron Gourlay is looking to re-structure the hierarchy at The Hawthorns to improve certain areas of the club’s football operations.

Rather than a Sporting Director, Technical Director or Director of Football, the club are looking for a Head of Football Operations, who will have less power than the former three roles, to improve the decisions made on the pitch in recent years.

The Baggies have certainly lacked direction in bumbling along from manager to manager with no clear plan of what they want to achieve, apart from a vague idea of re-establishing themselves in the Premier League, with no identity as to how they want to realise that.

Gourlay explained what needs to be addressed and some of the intricacies of the Head of Football Operations role when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “We’ve got to get the right person with the right experience and that person is probably already at another club, and hard to get out.

“Otherwise, you get the wrong person.

“But will there be one in the future? Probably, yes – but the controls they have will not be as wide as we’ve had in the past.

“They will be more controlled by a group.

“We certainly need to strengthen the scouting network – there’s no doubt about it.

“Scouting is an area now where we need to invest in, and strengthen the recruitment process.”

Given their recent history, every season spent in the Championship is promotion or failure from West Brom’s point of view, which means that battling to finish in the top half under Steve Bruce at the business end of the season equates to a calamitous campaign.

The Verdict

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 West Brom players born in?

1 of 20 Sam Johnstone Preston Blackburn Burnley Fleetwood

On reflection, it was definitely the wrong decision to sack Valerien Ismael after supporters voiced their discontent around his style of play, despite putting up with the likes of Tony Pulis, Sam Allardyce and Roy Hodgson in the last decade.

The Baggies had heavily backed Ismael with the signing of Daryl Dike from Orlando City in January, before parting company with him having fallen away from the automatic promotion race.

The slide has continued and the play-offs are now a write off for the Baggies, who have appointed Steve Bruce to replace Ismael in a somewhat predictable choice in their managerial merry-go-round.

A summer of change looks set to take place at The Hawthorns, although, due to player contracts, that will also pose significant hurdles.