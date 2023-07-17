Anticipation is growing ahead of the new Championship season, which is less than three weeks away, and Leeds United are expected to be among the favourites for promotion.

The Whites had a season to forget in their latest Premier League campaign, which culminated in relegation after a three-year stint in the top-flight, but have since appointed a two-time second tier winner in Daniel Farke in an attempt to bounce back up at the first time of asking.

Since instating the former Norwich City manager, optimism has grown at Elland Road and among fans, but there is still plenty of work to be done behind the scenes for Leeds.

The Whites have seen Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Rodrigo, and Marc Roca all depart the club so far in the transfer window. Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles have also seen their contracts expire.

However, they have yet to sign a senior first-team player, leaving them short in certain areas and there are likely to be more changes to the playing squad as well, in what Leeds fans hope is the beginning of a new era under Farke.

The first games of the season begin in less than three weeks, with the Yorkshire club kicking-off their campaign on August 6th in the Championship in a clash at Elland Road against Cardiff City.

With all three newly-promoted sides surviving in the Premier League, it was Southampton, Leeds, and Leicester City who suffered the drop into the second tier - three clubs with plenty of talented players at their disposal.

As such, the division is expected to be more competitive than ever, with a host of clubs in the hunt for top-flight football by the end of the 2023/24. Leeds, though, have fallen behind in the window, with Southampton signing two senior players so far, and Leicester adding in three to their ranks.

Carlton Palmer on Leeds United's summer transfers

Former England and Leeds midfielder Carlton Palmer feels as though his former side have a better squad than Farke previously worked with at Norwich, which should have them well-placed next season, irrespective of their slow start to the current window.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "I'm not concerned about the lack of activity in the transfer market by Leeds United.

"Leicester and Southampton have been busy, and understandably so, as they have lost players and needed to do so after being relegated.

"Leeds have a big squad and although certain players will leave, given that they want to play in the Premier League or elsewhere, and Leeds have to cut the wage bill, they have a very good squad on mounting an attack on getting promotion.

"I expect them to do some business, but not a lot. Daniel Farke has romped this league twice with far less capable players than he has at his disposal now at Leeds United."

Where will Leeds finish in the Championship next season?

Willy Gnonto is spearheading the list of departures at Leeds United

Leeds need reinforcements and additions in multiple areas, with little time left before the season begins now.

However, Palmer's verdict is right in that Farke should give them a good shot, even with so much work to do. Even if next season is a transitional one, the Whites should be in the mix.

The issue is that they have fallen behind the other two relegated sides, as well as other teams who are expected to compete for promotion like Sunderland and Middlesbrough, too.