Romoney Crichlow offers Plymouth Argyle assessment

Huddersfield Town loanee Romoney Crichlow has taken responsibility for the goal that saw Plymouth Argyle lose in injury time on his debut for The Pilgrims.

The 22-year-old defender joined Plymouth on loan from Huddersfield Town last week and made his debut in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Lincoln City.

In stoppage time, Romoney was beaten to a header at the back post from a Lincoln corner, leading to Max Melbourne scoring a 92nd minute winner for The Imps.

“I think from my point of view we gave away a cheap set piece, and, me personally, I take responsibility for it (the goal) because I got beat the back post,” Crichlow said via Plymouth Live.

“I lost a header at the back post and then it was just about us not picking up in the box really. So it was first ball, second ball, it was just a cheap goal to give away.

“There was nothing hard about it, we just needed to win the first contact or the second one. I take responsibility for it and we have just got to look forward and move on.”

Earlier in the match, Crichlow had looked impressive, coming to Argyle’s rescue on two occasions in the first half, firstly preventing a scuffed effort from Morgan Whittaker going into the Argyle goal, and then making a crucial block to prevent another Lincoln goal.

Crichlow, though, downplayed his contributions.

“The first one I kind of got away with it. The striker scuffed it so it made it pretty easy,” he explained.

“The second one was just last-ditch defending really.

“I just followed him into the box and they cut it back and, thankfully, I was there. It was a positive, but conceding in the last minute is always disappointing.”

Following Saturday’s defeat, Plymouth Argyle have now lost both games in League One since being drawn against European Champions Chelsea in the FA Cup Fourth Round.

It means play-off chasing Argyle are now seventh in the table and three points behind Oxford United in sixth, although they do have a game in hand on The U’s, which they play tomorrow night away at Fleetwood Town.

On whether or not the Chelsea fixture had become a distraction, Crichlow was clear on Plymouth’s priorities for the season.

“Everyone here, in terms of the players and staff, we all know that it’s a massive occasion but the priority is the league,” he said.

“Obviously, it’s a great day to go to Stamford Bridge and play against Chelsea. You can’t shy away from it and say it’s not important, but everyone knows the league is the priority and getting promotion.”

Crichlow will be unavailable for the visit to Stamford Bridge, due to being cup-tied after featuring for Swindon in their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup Third Round, but has clear ambitions for his time in Plymouth.

“I want to get as many games as possible and have as many good performances as possible,” the 22-year-old said.

“I want to put myself in the best position come the end of the season and see what happens next year.”

The Verdict

Making a mistake which leads to a 92nd minute winning goal for the opposition is going to hurt any player, but Romoney Crichlow should not let one mistake distract from what was otherwise a positive performance on his debut for Plymouth Argyle.

The young defender made two goal preventing actions in the first half, and showed he could be a positive addition to a Plymouth squad chasing a play-off place in League One.

With a clear aim of playing as many games as he can whilst on loan at the club, and putting in as many good performances as possible, it will be interesting to see how Crichlow gets on at Home Park for the rest of the season.

