Romoney Crichlow gives Jon Russell Huddersfield Town nickname that Terriers supporters will love

Huddersfield Town defender Romoney Crichlow, currently on loan at Plymouth Argyle, has given Terriers midfielder Jon Russell a nickname fans are going to love.

Russell took to social media to celebrate following Huddersfield Town’s 2-0 win over Luton Town on Monday night as can be seen below.

“RECEBA SUIIII‼️ #allpraisestothemosthigh come on ladsss 💙🤍.” The 21-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Plenty of familiar faces could be seen in the comments replying, but it was Romoney Crichlow that gave Russell a new nickname, dubbing him the ‘Yorkshire Busquets’.

High praise indeed from Crichlow then, naming Russell after the legendary Barcelona player and Spanish international.

Russell arrived at the John Smiths Stadium last summer, initially joining the Terriers ‘B’ team and signing a contract until 2023.

In recent months though, the midfielder has broken into the Huddersfield first team, appearing 12 times for the club in the Championship this season, 11 of which have come in 2022.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town’s 2-0 win over Luton on Monday night, the match Russell was celebrating, saw the Terriers further consolidate their place in the Sky Bet Championship’s top six.

The Terriers currently sit third in the table, four points behind AFC Bournemouth in second and two points ahead of Nottingham Forest in fourth.

Both clubs have two games in hand on Huddersfield, though.

The Verdict

We’ve had the Yorkshire Pirlo with Kalvin Phillips at Leeds United and it now appears we’ve got the Yorkshire Busquets too with Crichlow adorning Russell with the nickname.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been putting in some excellent performances for Huddersfield lately though, so perhaps he is deserving of it.

Initially joining the club as part of their B team last summer, Russell has done immensely well to break into the Terriers’ first team so quickly and become a key component in their midfield ahead of the season run-in.

With less than a month of the season remaining, it could be an exciting end to 2021/22 for Jon Russell and Huddersfield Town.