Romoney Crichlow and Scott Banks impress: Bradford City player ratings from 2-0 win at Sutton United

Bradford City piled on the pressure in their push to break into the automatic promotion places in League Two with a routine 2-0 win at Sutton United.

The Amber and Chocolates are struggling to match the high standards that they set in 2021/22 and did not pose much of a threat on the Bantams’ goal barring a handful of set piece situations.

Mark Hughes’ men had to bide their time in a scrappy first half but saw the game out very comfortably after doubling their lead at the beginning of the second half, courtesy of a touch of class from Crystal Palace loanee Scott Banks.

Here is how we rated Bradford’s players…

Harry Lewis – 7

Did not have too much to do but was a calm head between the sticks.

Looked very comfortable on the ball and contributed to a very assured performance from the centre back pairing in front of him.

Brad Halliday – 7

Mainly for his defensive work in blunting the threat of Will Randall and winning that individual battle convincingly.

Halliday tended to play things safe in possession and typified the professional job that Mark Hughes’ men carried out.

Yann Songo’o – 8

Impressive temperament considering he was booked just after the ten-minute mark.

Dealt with Donovan Wilson very well, who was lively in patches, nothing spectacular but decisive and commanding.

Romoney Crichlow – 8

Very assured alongside Songo’o, Sutton hardly had a sniff from open play.

Comfortable receiving the ball in tight areas, clearly a player with potential to play above the level.

Matt Foulds – 6

Positive intent in bombing on from left back, but rarely got the better of Enzio Boldewijn, out of position at right back for Sutton, could have contributed a little more.

Richie Smallwood – 7

Tough in the tackle and intelligent positionally but did not impact the game as much as he often does, an important player in protecting the back four after the Bantams increased the deficit.

Alex Gilliead – 6

Growing into the central midfield role, but nothing spectacular.

A few misplaced passes and not as effective off the ball as Smallwood.

Scott Banks – 8

Quite quiet but provided comfortably the best moment of quality in the match.

A tough afternoon up against Rob Milsom, but Banks takes the plaudits with a beautiful, curled effort from a short corner.

Harry Chapman – 7

Very busy, and persevered without much success in the first half.

Continued to find pockets of space and helped Abo Eisa step in for his first start of the season.

Abo Eisa – 7

Considering his injury struggles of the last year or so, it was an impressive return to the starting XI.

Ability has never been in question and Hughes will be delighted with what Eisa showed.

Andy Cook – 7

Not at his best, but a nuisance.

Impressive work rate in the second half, chasing lost causes when outnumbered, and in turn creating space for other attacking players by occupying the backline, a handful for Louis John.

Lee Angol – 6

Interesting change of shape for Hughes to add another striker to the mix considering the game situation.

Unable to affect the game as the Bantams took a more direct approach.

Vadaine Oliver – 6

Did not conrren the Sutton backline as much as he could, and as Cook did.

Wayward speculative effort summarised a frustrating cameo but held the ball up and retained territory to run the clock down.

Dion Pereira – 7

Playing within himself possibly, a couple of moments of quality to get away from a defender but coupled with some poor decision making.

Still a great option for Hughes to have to impact games.