Highlights Chelsea remains interested in Roméo Lavia despite reports of an agreement with Liverpool. Lavia prefers a move to Stamford Bridge.

Southampton has had a busy summer with departures and new signings as they aim for promotion back to the Premier League.

Southampton should be happy with a potential £60 million fee for Lavia, surpassing their initial asking price and reflecting poorly on Liverpool and Chelsea's bidding war.

Chelsea are still interested in a move for Roméo Lavia from Southampton despite reports of an agreement being reached with Liverpool.

The midfielder has been the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the summer, becoming entwined in a bidding war between the two Premier League giants.

It was reported earlier on Monday that a £60 million offer from the Reds had been accepted by the Championship side.

However, according to the Times, the player’s preference remains a move to Stamford Bridge.

The situation remains up in the air, with Chelsea’s pursuit of Moises Caicedo finally coming to a conclusion following a record-breaking £115 million transfer agreement.

What is the latest surrounding Roméo Lavia’s situation at Southampton?

It was claimed over the weekend that a £55 million offer for Lavia had been submitted by Chelsea after they initially had an offer turned down below the club’s £50 million valuation of the midfielder.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Lavia looked to be inching along towards an agreement before Chelsea stepped in with an offer of their own.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had seen three bids turned down as they searched for a compromise with the Championship side over their £50 million price tag.

Following Chelsea’s emergence in the Lavia transfer saga, Liverpool turned their attention to Caicedo.

The Merseyside club even agreed a £110 million deal for the Ecuador international, but the player instead has opted for a move to Stamford Bridge.

That same fate could now befall their pursuit of Lavia.

Liverpool returned with an improved £60 million offer for the Belgian on Monday morning, which was accepted by the Saints.

But it is understood that the 19-year-old now has his sights set on a move to London.

The relationship that Lavia has with Chelsea co-director of recruitment Joe Shields is believed to be swaying him in favour of a move to Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

How has Southampton’s summer business gone so far?

Southampton have had a busy summer since suffering relegation to the Championship.

Russell Martin has seen the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Tino Livramento depart St. Mary’s in big-money deals.

But additions have also been made to improve the overall squad in order to help the club’s pursuit of promotion straight back to the Premier League.

Ryan Manning and Shea Charles have both signed for the club on permanent deals, with further incomings a possibility before the 1 September deadline.

Southampton have four points from a possible six in the league, with a 4-4 draw with Norwich City on Saturday stopping them from having a perfect start to life in the second tier.

Should Southampton be happy with a £60 million fee for Roméo Lavia?

This has worked out spectacularly for Southampton, all things considered.

Considering their asking price for the midfielder all summer has been set at £50 million, the chance to earn a figure greater than that now seems the likeliest outcome.

Chelsea may need to improve their offer in order to get this deal over the line, otherwise Liverpool will have to convince the Belgian of a move to Anfield.

This entire saga has reflected poorly on Liverpool and Chelsea, but their bidding war now has the potential to have added an extra £10 million to the fee received for Lavia.