Roméo Lavia has published a heartfelt message to Southampton supporters ahead of his proposed move to Chelsea.

The midfielder has been the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the summer window.

The Belgian impressed during his breakout season last year in the Premier League, making 28 appearances in the competition as the Saints suffered relegation.

Lavia attracted interest from a number of big name clubs, which ultimately led to an agreement with Chelsea worth a reported £58 million total.

The 19-year-old spent just one year at St. Mary’s following his move from Manchester City last summer.

What has Roméo Lavia said to Southampton amid Chelsea exit?

Lavia has issued a message on social media thanking supporters for welcoming him to the club a year ago.

The midfielder has claimed that Southampton will also be close to his heart having immensely enjoyed his time at St. Mary’s over the last 12 months.

“As I say goodbye, I want to say a big thank you for everything you have given me during my time here,” wrote Lavia, via Instagram.

“I've instantly felt the love from you all despite us not achieving our shared goals.

“I'll never forget the belief the club and Saints all around the world showed me and I hope I was able to repay the faith you put in me.

“I would especially like to thank all my teammates and all staff members within the club involved closely or not for putting your arms around me since the day I walked through the Staplewood Campus and for all the daily work and help behind the scenes making me become a better person, athlete and football player.

“You have all played a massive part into making my integration into real professional football easier.

“I will be forever grateful to you.

“For those reasons, this club will always remain close to my heart.

“Good luck this season and I look forward to seeing the club marching back to the Premier League where it belongs very soon!

“Thank you Saints.”

Southampton have sold a number of big name first team squad members this summer, overhauling Russell Martin’s squad as they look to fight for Premier League promotion.

Martin’s side has earned four points from a possible six to open their account for the new campaign.

Lavia did not feature in either fixture, with speculation over his future keeping him out of the team.

Next up for Southampton is a fixture against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

Is Roméo Lavia worth £58 million?

Lavia had an impressive first year at Southampton and has earned a move back to the Premier League.

There has been a premium on midfielders this summer, which has allowed the Saints to set a high bar for negotiations.

The club has done a great job in extracting the maximum possible fee for the player, even if £58 million feels like an overpay from Chelsea’s perspective.

It will be very interesting to now see how he fares at Stamford Bridge, especially given Mauricio Pochettino’s side already has Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo competing for a place in the middle of the pitch.