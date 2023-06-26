Unfortunately for Southampton, following their relegation from the Premier League, the club look set to lose some of their top talent.

Since their drop to the Championship was confirmed last month, a number of their players have been linked with moves back to the top-flight.

James Ward-Prowse, for example, is a name that you would be surprised to see at St Mary's come the start of the season, and the same could be said for Che Adams.

Romeo Lavia: latest transfer news

Romeo Lavia is also another player attracting top-flight interest, with a host of top clubs keen on his signature.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been reported to be battling it out for the midfielder's signature this summer, with Manchester United and Liverpool also credited as monitoring developments recently.

In that same report, though, Arsenal were mentioned as the front-runners for his signature.

The Independent claim that Southampton want as much as £45 million for Lavia this summer.

Does Romeo Lavia want to move to Arsenal?

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has been quizzed by GIVEMESPORT over the future of Lavia recently.

In the interview, Taylor discussed the progress of the deal to Arsenal, but crucially, revealed that Lavia was 100 percent open to joining Mikel Arteta's side this summer, even if his current valuation is said to be an issue.

"I know they've been discussing personal terms with his agent and Lavia, who would be 100% open to joining Arsenal and it does look like there's concrete interest, but at this moment in time, the price tag will have to drop." Taylor explained to GIVEMESPORT.

"I think the issue Southampton have is that their valuation has been clouded by the fact Chelsea offered £50 million last August and City have that £40 million buyback that becomes active in 2024.”

What is the latest Romeo Lavia transfer news?

Although there have been no major new developments in terms of new clubs entering the race, there has been a chance with regards to one club's stance.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Liverpool have now asked what conditions it will take to get a deal for Lavia done this summer.

Indeed, Romano puts Jurgen Klopp's side in the race alongside Mikel Arteta's, with the latter said to have been working on the deal for 15 days.

Man Utd and Chelsea continue to monitor the situation, reportedly.