Roméo Lavia has become the centre of one of the biggest summer transfer sagas in the Championship this year.

Southampton’s relegation to the second tier has raised question marks over his future at St. Mary’s.

Lavia signed for the south coast club last summer in a £10.5 million move from Manchester City.

The 19-year-old became one of the team’s most impressive performers as they finished a disappointing 20th in the table.

Lavia has caught the attention of a number of clubs this summer, with a move away from the Saints looking increasingly likely.

What is the latest surrounding the future of Roméo Lavia at Southampton?

Lavia made 29 appearances in the Premier League last season, and could be in line for a swift return to the top flight.

The Belgian’s future is seemingly away from Russell Martin’s squad.

Here are the latest transfer headlines surrounding Lavia’s future at Southampton…

Liverpool weighing up pursuit

Liverpool have been one of the clubs most heavily linked with a move for the midfielder this summer.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League side are weighing up whether to continue with their pursuit of the player.

A list of potential alternatives is being drawn up, with Jurgen Klopp still to figure out the club’s next plans in the transfer market.

Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, indicating a clear desire to overhaul their current midfield options.

But it remains to be seen whether they are willing to meet Southampton’s valuation of Lavia.

Southampton patience

Southampton are currently valuing the midfielder at £50 million, which has put off other suitors like Arsenal and Chelsea.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that the Gunners are waiting for a resolution to the future of Thomas Partey before making a decision over whether to chase Lavia.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are currently exploring the signing of Moises Caicedo first before considering a move for the Southampton player.

Southampton are hoping that biding their time on accepting any offers will see a bidding war come their way later in the window.

Liverpool are only considering an opening offer closer to £30 million, which the Saints have no interest in entertaining for now.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly prepared to be patient in the hunt for Ward-Prowse this summer.

What is Manchester United's involement in Roméo Lavia transfer chase?

Man United are another club currently monitoring the situation surrounding Lavia.

However, the Red Devils are only willing to make a move for the Southampton player if a deal can be agreed to sell Scott McTominay.

If the Scot remains at Old Trafford, then that will end their interest in the 19-year-old for the time being.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Premier League side are also eyeing a move for Sofyan Amrabat as a potential McTominay replacement, meaning it is unlikely that Lavia will be signing for United this window.

As it is still only July, things may change as the weeks progress and no deal for Amrabat is guaranteed.

But the Fiorentina midfielder is seen as a more attainable target due to the smaller asking price being asked.