Romeo Lavia has chosen to join Chelsea over Liverpool, as per the Athletic's David Ornstein.

It was reported via the Guardian that Liverpool had agreed a fee for the 19-year-old prodigy, after seemingly losing out on fellow target Moises Caicedo.

This latest update though suggests he's going to head to Stamford Bridge with it being said that the fee will likely be £50m + add ons.

The Saints are set to let go of another midfielder, after James Ward-Prowse’s £30 million move to West Ham United was completed.

Chelsea and Liverpool have been battling it out all summer for the Belgian’s signature, with the Reds finally making a breakthrough.

However, this transfer goes much deeper than the surface suggests, and is far from completed.

Who is Romeo Lavia?

Lavia is a teenage central midfield sensation who climbed the infamous Manchester City academy ladder.

He plays at the base of the midfield and thrives both on and off the ball. He can receive and play under pressure and is not afraid to get stuck in when trying to regain possession.

The 19-year-old made his move to the South Coast in July 2022, and was thrown straight in at the deep end.

His debut in red and white came on the opening weekend of the season. He started as Southampton were thumped 4-1 by Tottenham Hotspur, and proved to be the shining light in a rather dull Saints side.

As the season drew on, Lavia continued to impress, but could not do enough on his own to save Ruben Selles’ sinking ship.

How much will Liverpool or Chelsea pay for Lavia?

The Guardian are reporting that Jurgen Klopp’s side have agreed a deal worth £60 million for Lavia – double the amount that West Ham paid for Ward-Prowse.

Though, it now seems that he looks set for a switch to Chelsea for a reported £50m fee + add ons.

The two clubs have also competed for the signature of Brighton midfielder Caicedo, with the Blues now strong favourites to secure his services after agreeing a deal worth £115 million – a new British record transfer fee.

Who should Lavia choose?

Both sides have undergone significant transformations over the summer. Chelsea offloaded ten senior players, with the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic all leaving the club.

They also did deals with Saudi Arabian clubs for experienced assets including: Edouard Mendy, N’Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly.

On top of this Mauricio Pochettino has taken over the reins, hoping to build something special.

Liverpool have also seen a number of players offloaded, with the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino and James Milner all exploring pastures new.

However, the above are mostly yet to be replaced, as Dominik Szoboszlai and World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister have been the only two to come through the door.

This means that Lavia would most likely be given more first team opportunities at Liverpool as they are in need of a defensive midfielder, but Chelsea currently look to be better set for success. But regardless of where Lavia ends up, he is sure to have a bright career, and hopefully fulfill his high potential.