As what is typically the case after a relegation to the Championship, lots of Southampton players have been linked with immediate moves back to the Premier League.

It remains to be seen how the futures of the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Che Adams, Romeo Lavia, amongst others, will play out during this summer transfer window.

The Saints now have Russell Martin in charge and with their managerial situation now taken care off, more attention can be placed on the transfer window, both from an outgoings and incomings perspective.

What clubs have an interest in Southampton start Romeo Lavia?

The talented 19-year-old has a whole host of top-level admirers at this stage, with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, all keeping an attentive eye during the early stages of this summer transfer window.

Despite suffering relegation, Lavia enjoyed a strong personal campaign in what was his first regular experience of senior football, managing 29 Premier League appearances.

His consistent displays and evidence of possessing an incredibly ceiling means that it is growing increasingly likely that a summer departure will happen, with the level of interest suggesting that there is a good chance that a deal can get done.

What is the latest on Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia as transfer interest heats up?

As detailed in a report from Football Insider, it is Arsenal that are currently leading the race to sign Lavia after claims that the midfielder has verbally agreed terms with the North London club.

The report proceeds to namecheck Gunners boss Mikel Arteta as a particular admirer of the midfield sensation, requesting to the board that they make a special effort to land Lavia during this summer.

It is expected that Arsenal will try and land priority target Declan Rice first, before turning their full attention to the Belgian midfielder.

Are Man City involved at all in a race for Southampton's Romeo Lavia?

Lavia arrived at Southampton last summer from Man City, with the Saints agreeing a fee around the £12.5 million mark to land the talented midfielder.

As detailed in a report from the Metro, the Premier League winners inserted a clause that would allow City to match any bid that comes in for Lavia.

A second clause that was inserted into his Southampton contract is that Man City would receive 20% of a future sale, whilst they also negotiated a buyback clause at £40 million, however, that cannot be activated until 2024.