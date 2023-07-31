Highlights Southampton teenager Romeo Lavia's future remains uncertain as he may secure a move away or stay at the club after the transfer window closes.

Liverpool has already made a second bid of around £45 million for Lavia, despite Southampton holding out for £50 million.

Arsenal's interest in Lavia has cooled down, while Chelsea may make a counter offer for the midfielder, although a move to Liverpool appears more likely.

The future of Southampton teenager Romeo Lavia has been a major talking point this summer and will continue to do so until either he secures a move away from St Mary's or the transfer window closes at the start of September.

The 19-year-old joined the Saints from Manchester City last summer and did not look out of place playing regular Premier League football. Lavia's performances were a bright spot in a disappointing campaign for Southampton, who were relegated back to the Championship.

New Southampton boss Russell Martin revealed after Lavia featured in their latest pre-season game against Bournemouth that he still believes there's a chance the Belgian will be at the South Coast club once the window closes.

He told The Mirror: "Pleased with his attitude, easiest thing to do would be to not play tonight.

"Not easy for a young player to handle the noise, but he’s handled it well. Latest news is very public, he may still be here he may not."

Dropping out of the top flight has only increased the interest from big clubs in the midfielder. Here's the latest on Lavia's situation...

Liverpool ready second bid

Liverpool have been the side linked most consistently with Lavia this season and have already had an initial offer rejected by the Saints as it fell below their £50 million valuation.

Now, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Reds' second bid for the teenager, which is worth in the region of £45 million as a package, has been ready since last week and will be sent soon.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Southampton are holding out for £50 million but the Anfield outfit remain confident that they can get a deal done.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Liverpool are reliant on the fact that they're got player buy-in and now it's about what deal they can get done for under £50 million and how much under £50 million, because when Liverpool don't see value, they tend to walk away.

"But in this case, they believe they can get a deal done on their terms and things are progressing. So this one stands a very realistic possibility now of getting done."

Arsenal cool interest

It seems Liverpool no longer face competition from Arsenal for Lavia.

The Gunners have been linked with the midfielder as a potential replacement for Thomas Partey, who has looked likely to leave the Emirates this summer.

However, Romano reported last week that the North Londoners have "gone quiet" concerning the Southampton player.

Chelsea still in the race

The same cannot be said for Chelsea.

According to Jacobs, a counter offer from the Blues is coming.

They're said to be ready to move for the midfielder and may be willing to table a bigger offer for Lavia than Liverpool.

But Chelsea face a key obstacle, the Belgium international is reportedly still sold on joining Liverpool and a move to Anfield is said to be more likely.