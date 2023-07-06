As soon as Southampton’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed, it immediately became a lot more difficult for the Saints to keep hold of the squad, with Leeds United and Leicester City experiencing something similar at present.

There has been plenty of rumours that have surfaced regarding some of the Hampshire club’s more saleable assets, with interest coming from the Premier League, as well as several other top tiers across the globe.

Of course, new Saints boss Russell Martin will be eager to keep hold of talent at St Mary’s, however, it will likely be difficult for the club to turn some bids down as the transfer window progresses.

Perhaps the most in demand player attached to a Championship club as things stand, the future of central midfielder Romeo Lavia remains to be a big talking point as the 2023/24 campaign edges closer.

Lavia featured 29 times in the Premier League last time out, managing to impress on a consistent basis during a season that ultimately ended in relegation.

Here, we take a look at the latest news surrounding the in-demand teenager to better understand where he might be playing his trade next season…

What do we know so far about Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia and Arsenal's interest

Arsenal have been keeping a close eye on Lavia's situation during the early stages of this summer transfer window but they are not alone in their interest and several Premier League giants are also monitroing the teenager's situation.

According to a report from Football Transfers, the 19-year-old is more keen to join Arsenal, over the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, as it remains to be seen if a deal can be done.

As detailed in the aforementioned report, the Gunners will not make a move until situations involving Thomas Partey and Declan Rice have been finalised, whilst it is also suggested that Arsenal will be able to offer a more favourable wage package than any of the other clubs in pursuit.

However, the stumbling block in this all is that Arsenal are not willing to meet the £50 million valuation that the Saints have placed on Lavia's head.

Is a transfer likely to happen?

Given the level of interest in the young midfielder and the fact that there is a clause in his contract that would allow his former club Man City the opportunity to sign him for a smaller fee next summer, you would imagine the Saints would be keen to do a deal over the next couple of months of this window.

Whether or not a move to Arsenal comes to fruition is also a rather complicated situation at this stage, following a report from Sky Sports that suggests that Arsenal are growing conscious of their spending and also have other targets in mind.

This could act as a way in for the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United but it remains to be seen if any of those clubs would be willing to meet the figure that Southampton have proposed.