Romaine Sawyers to Cardiff City: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

After a poor season last year, Cardiff City will be looking to improve ahead of next season in the hope that they will be able to push further up the table.

According to Wales Online, the Bluebirds are keen to sign Romaine Sawyers this summer.

The 30-year-old is available on a free transfer this summer following the expiration of his contract with West Brom this summer.

The attacking player spent last season on loan with Stoke City where he made 28 appearances in all competitions whilst scoring three goals.

The report claims that Stoke are interested in gaining his services again this summer but with Steve Morison’s side having signed midfielders Andy Rinomhota and Ebou Adams already, it could convince him that Wales is the place to go.

Is it a good potential move?

This would be a good signing for Cardiff as they look ahead to the new season with the hope of being able to build further next season.

Although the player is now 30-years-old, Sawyers has plenty of experience throughout his career especially in the Championship having made nearly 200 appearances.

During his spells with Brentford and West Brom, he is a player that proved his quality in the league and you can see him adding some good experience to a side looking to improve.

Would he start?

Considering Stoke are also interested in the midfielder this summer, he will have to be guaranteed a fair amount of game time to make it worth it for him to join.

However, at 30-years-old he may not be a player who can manage every game of the season.

As a player in the side though, you can see that Morison will be keen to have his experience in the side and hope that he can contribute to the attacking efforts of the side and therefore will be a regular part of the side.

What does he offer?

As previously mentioned, the experience of Sawyers throughout his football career provides Cardiff with a player that can add both on and off the pitch.

He is a comfortable on the ball, has an impressive passing skillset and is adept in both an attacking and defensive sense.