Romaine Sawyers sends message to Stoke City fans after making debut following West Brom move

Romaine Sawyers made his full debut for Stoke City in the Potters\ 2-0 League Cup victory over Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday evening, he expressed his happiness for the win on Twitter this afternoon.

Tom Ince and Sam Surridge scored either side of half time to stretch Michael O’Neill’s men’s win streak to three, giving the Potters the chance of drawing one of the Premier League big boys in the next round.

Sawyers joining on loan from West Bromwich Albion looks to be a masterstroke, having played such a pivotal role in the Baggies sealing automatic promotion from the Championship in 2019/20.

The cultured midfielder wrote: “Great feeling making my full debut in the red and white stripes!

Fantastic support throughout the game, professional performance from the boys again, not a bad habit to have winning games. Into the hat again who do we want in the next round?”

Stoke are sitting pretty in third place with ten points from their opening four outings, it has been a turbulent few years since the club’s fall from the Premier League but they appear to be coming out the other side of it in good shape under the former Northern Ireland international.

With Tyreece Campbell still to come back into the side things are looking up at the Bet365 Stadium, supporters will be feeling optimistic about their trip to Craven Cottage to face league leaders Fulham on Saturday.

The Verdict

There has clearly been some creative differences between new West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael and Sawyers, leading to his exit, the St Kitts and Nevis international has been a key man for the Baggies since his arrival from Brentford and his departure has strengthened a potential promotion rivals of the newly relegated side.

If Joe Allen, Sam Clucas, Mario Vrancic and Nick Powell are back to their best this season then Stoke will be serious top six fodder and O’Neill may have finally found the balance the club have been looking for.

Attracting a player of Sawyers’ ability sends a message to the rest of the division.

