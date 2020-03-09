Romaine Sawyers reacts following West Brom’s promotion setback

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers has opened up on his feelings over the club’s promotion chances, after their 0-0 draw at Swansea City saw the Baggies concede top spot to Leeds United at the weekend.

The Midlands based club were left frustrated in South Wales as the home side halted their almost uninterrupted run to a probable Premier League promotion, thus allowing the Whites to capitalise after they defeated local rivals Huddersfield 2-0 at Elland Road.

The Baggies have now only won two of their last five league outings, with some suggesting that maybe some nerves are being felt amongst Slaven Bilic’s squad.

QUIZ: Can you name these 15 rarely-seen West Brom players? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 15 Name the player... Morten Skoubo Jonathan Greening Jonas Olsson Stanislav Varga

Following the stalemate at the Liberty Stadium, Sawyers was quick to respond in positive fashion when asked about his side’s promotion chances during an interview with Team Talk:

“People are looking at everybody around us but we just have to focus on ourselves.

“It’s ours to lose shall we say. There is a gap there that we have created through our standards.”

“If we do our job it is irrelevant what anybody else does. We have got to keep focused on us and us only.”

Sawyers has been in fine form for the Baggies since signing for the club in the summer from Championship rivals Brentford, making 34 appearances across all competitions for the club whilst also striking up a solid partnership alongside Jake Livermore at the base of midfield.

The Verdict

The race for the Championship title is very much in West Brom’s hands with there still being a good number of games left to play in which things could change very quickly.

Leeds hold the advantage in the race for the title at present, although it must be noted that promotion has to be the be all and end all of the situation that the Baggies currently find themselves in.

Meanwhile, Bilic’s men will be back in action next weekend as they play host to Birmingham City at the Hawthorns in what is set to be a high stakes Midlands Derby between the two on Saturday.