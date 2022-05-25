Romaine Sawyers issues message following West Brom release

Romaine Sawyers has issued a classy response to his West Brom release this week.

The Baggies announced that the 30-year-old would depart the club at the end of his current deal, which expires this summer, when announcing their retained list yesterday.

Sam Johnstone’s and Andy Carroll’s departure from the club was also confirmed as part of the announcement.

Speaking on social media, Sawyers had a classy response to the news.

“Throughout the ups and downs it’s always been a pleasure and a privilege to fulfil a dream of wearing the blue and white colours thank you to all my teams mates and staff for making it fun filled 💙🤍.”

“I’m glad to have been so fortunate to have lived the dream of all baggies fans 🤍💙.”

Having come through their youth ranks, but failed to make his first team debut for the club, Sawyers first departed West Brom in 2013, working his way up the EFL and eventually returning to the Hawthorns in 2019.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a successful first campaign back at the club, too, winning promotion to the Premier League in 2019/20.

In the top flight though, Sawyers’ role was reduced to a bit part one, and following the club’s relegation, he was loaned out to Championship side Stoke City for the 2021/22 campaign.

This season, the attacking midfielder scored two and assisted three for the Potters.

Sawyers is now free to join any club on a free transfer once his Baggies deal expires.

The Verdict

Given his ties to the club having come through their youth ranks, and then returning to win promotion in 2019/20, it is a shame to see Romaine Sawyers leave The Hawthorns.

With that being said though, perhaps it is the right time to move on.

Although there is no doubt that he can still contribute at this level, if Steve Bruce does not fancy him, it is better to leave than spend another year as a bit part player, as he did for West Brom in the Premier League.

No doubt there will be several clubs interested in securing Sawyers’ services this summer given the ability that he possesses.