Romaine Sawyers at Cardiff City: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What is next?

Romaine Sawyers completed a permanent move to Cardiff City over the summer.

The former West Brom player was let go at the end of last season following the conclusion of his contract.

That led to him signing a two-year deal to join the South Wales club.

The 30-year-old spent the previous campaign out on loan with Stoke City, where he proved to be a useful squad player, making 25 league appearances.

But here we weigh up how his time at the Cardiff City Stadium has gone thus far by answering these three simple questions…

How’s it gone so far?

Sawyers has featured in all 10 of Cardiff’s Championship games so far this season, making six starts and four substitute appearances.

The midfielder initially earned his way into the starting lineup under Steve Morison, even scoring on his debut in a 1-0 win over Norwich City.

But he has fallen down the pecking order in recent weeks, last starting in the 2-0 loss to Millwall on September 3rd.

After starting five of the first six games of the season, he has since only started one of the following four, with Morison ultimately losing his position as manager during this period.

Quiz: Have any of these 20 current or ex-Cardiff City players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 Aron Gunnarsson Yes No

What issues does he face?

With the loss of Morison, it remains to be seen whether a new managerial appointment will see it fit to use Sawyers as often in the side.

The Saint Kitts and Nevis international is one of only seven players to be used in every league game at this stage, but perhaps a new head coach will see differently to Morison.

He also faces competition in the team against a strong lineup of midfield options, who have earned their way into the side in recent weeks, such as Joe Ralls and Rubin Colwill.

What is next?

A new manager must be installed at the Bluebirds soon, with no firm top candidate emerging as a favourite for the position just yet.

The team is also coming up to a very hectic October schedule that will see Cardiff play seven games next month ahead of the World Cup break.

That means there should be plenty of rotation in the side, which could see Sawyers earn his place back in the starting lineup in the short-term.