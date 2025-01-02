Sunderland ace Romaine Mundle sent his teammate Wilson Isidor a hint to sign permanent terms at the Stadium of Light, following their 2-1 victory over fellow promotion challengers Sheffield United on New Year's Day.

Mundle has not featured for the Black Cats since he notched two assists during a 2-2 draw with Coventry City back in November, due to a hamstring injury, while Isidor starred on Wednesday night, scoring the goal which sealed victory for his side.

The former France youth international now has seven Championship goals to his name since joining on loan from Russian Premier League side Zenit last summer.

Back in August, the Black Cats agreed a deal with Zenit for Isidor which allows the North East club to acquire the striker's services on a permanent basis at the end of his current loan spell.

Mundle issues Isidor contract hint

Following the Black Cats' vital victory over the Blades on New Year's Day, Isidor shared his delight via Instagram on Thursday: "Happy New Year Mackems!!

"This was the perfect way to start 2025.

"Let's keep pushing."

Fellow Black Cats star Chris Rigg commented "Some boy" while Mundle hinted that he would like to see the Frenchman agree permanent terms, as he replied to Isidor's post with a GIF which displays a contract being signed.

Sunderland would love to see Isidor remain at the Stadium of Light

Mundle is not alone in his wish to see the 24-year-old striker sign a permanent deal at the Stadium of Light, as supporters will be delighted that his goalscoring exploits of late have taken their side to within two points of the automatic promotion spots.

Wilson Isidor 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 22 Starts 19 Shots 49 Shots on target 22 Expected goals (xG) 6.27 Goals 7 Assists 0

Regis Le Bris' side have gone unbeaten in four of their last five games, while that successful run has also included three important wins, but perhaps none more crucial than that of their New Year's Day triumph in which Isidor displayed his quality with a classy finish past Blades goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

The forward was also on target on Boxing Day, when the Black Cats were held to a 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers, courtesy of Harry Leonard's late equaliser for the Lancashire club.

Isidor's Boxing Day goal was his first since his side's aforementioned draw with Coventry on 9th November, but he has now scored two goals in his last three outings, proving that he could even be the man to spearhead the North East side towards a long-awaited Premier League return.

Given the fact that the striker has reinstalled his confidence in the final third, everyone associated with the Stadium of Light outfit would be thrilled to see him agree permanent terms come the end of the campaign.