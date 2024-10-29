This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Romain Esse has been a breath of fresh air at Millwall this season and in the opening months of the campaign, he has shown just how much talent he has.

With three goals and an assist to his name in 12 matches, the 19-year-old has come on leaps and bounds from his first couple of years in the senior squad, and he already looks to be the real deal.

His performances in 2024/25 have attracted the interest of Premier League suitors, with Crystal Palace targeting the winger, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon.

The Eagles have been keeping an eye on Esse for the last few weeks, but they have slowly started to step up their pursuit of the Millwall star, and it looks as though they are planning a move for the teenager in the January transfer window, something that could be detrimental to the Lions' season.

Uncertainty surrounding potential Esse, Palace move

It's a move that will want to be avoided from Neil Harris' perspective, with Esse the future at The Den. However, when the Premier League comes calling, it does become difficult to deny a young star their opportunity.

Nevertheless, as has been seen time and time again, it can have a negative impact on a player's development, and Esse may not be able to flourish if he is not given chances on the pitch regularly.

Football League World has asked their Millwall Fan Pundit, Chris Chapman, from the YouTube channel, Chat With Chaps, whether he is worried about Esse having his head turned by the Palace link, and if he believes the winger will stay at The Den in January.

He told FLW: "In all honesty, it's probably likely that if Crystal Palace do decide to go ahead and make a bid, he may end up moving on. He's definitely not going to be with us next season, let's put it that way.

"So, are we delaying the inevitable? I don't know. I would imagine, based on no source, but I would imagine he's got a minimum release fee and if Crystal Palace feel that they need an injection of players in January, then why would they look past him? He certainly fits the mould of the type of recruitment they've made in the past. Obviously, with Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, they could potentially sell on for more.

"The start to the season that Romain Esse's had has just been quite frankly remarkable. He's gone from a bit part player that showed glimpses of exceptional talent last season, but no output or impact on games, to this season, the complete opposite.

"He's starting every game, he's impacting games. Some of the touches we're just not used to from a Millwall perspective, so it's weird because I almost don't want to hype him up too much. But I think, as a Millwall fan, you've just got to enjoy watching him because it's so rare that we have a player of that capability and that type of player as well."

Chris continued: "But the thing that I find that's unique about Esse is that he does what I call the Millwall side of things too, in terms of the defensive work, the tracking, the fighting for the shirt, he does all that as well, and often you find with these types of skillful on the ball players they don't necessarily want to do that part of the game. So, I do think he's got a special talent to be able to do both.

"So, look, do I think he’ll be here in January after the window closes? I don't know. It probably depends on whether Crystal Palace are willing to meet any minimum release fee that he’s got, but it can only be a good thing for the club.

"We've managed to tie him down to a contract, he's playing well, he's attracting interest and whatever way it happens, we'll turn a big profit on him, which in recent years, we've been losing our academy players for not much money at all.

"So, I'm trying to be optimistic about it, and we'll see what happens in January."

This season has been the first where Esse has started to show what he can truly do in a Millwall shirt and he has quickly shown that he has the ability to be the best winger in the Championship.

He is probably still a year or so away from that status currently, but the ceiling is sky-high for the 19-year-old who will only progress the more he plays.

This is where he needs to perhaps protect his career early, and stay with the Lions and continue to develop in the second tier, before making the leap to the Premier League once he has matured more as a player.

His ability to get at defenders is second to none, completing 26 dribbles in 12 appearances this season, showing how much of a headache he can be for full-backs.

Romain Esse Millwall Stats (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 12 (12) Goals (Assists) 3 (1) Minutes Played 1003 xG 1.46 Shots (On Target) 17 (10) Dribbles Completed 26 Chances Created 11 Tackles Won 19 Duels Won 93 Aerial Duels Won 8 Recoveries 59 *Stats correct as of 29/10/2024

Seeing out the campaign at The Den would be the perfect way to repay Millwall for the chance that they gave him after impressing in the academy, and it could even see clubs of a higher stature than Palace come in for him.

The future is extremely bright for Esse, and if the right bid comes in, it is likely that he will be moved on, even if Harris protests it. But, protecting the teenager's career should be seen as a priority, as he looks to help the Lions climb up the table.