Romain Esse has penned an emotional farewell message to Millwall supporters following his move to Crystal Palace.

According to the BBC, the deal has been completed after an agreement on a £12 million fee, potentially rising to £14.5 million, between the two clubs.

Esse came through the ranks of the Lions’ academy system, and established himself as a key part of the first team squad.

The winger contributed four goals and one assist from 24 appearances in the Championship this campaign before making the switch to the Premier League side.

Romain Esse's stats 2024/25 (as of Jan. 18th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.18 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.10 Shots 1.34 Assists 0.04 Expected assists (xAG) 0.20 npxG + xAG 0.29 Shot-creating actions 3.12

Romain Esse farewell message

Esse has posted on social media a message to the club and its supporters following his departure from the Den.

The 19-year-old has shown his gratitude for the faith that was shown to him at Millwall, and hopes that supporters understand his decision to move on.

“Dear Millwall fans,” wrote Esse, via Instagram.

“Where do I even start? I would like to let you know that I feel very honoured to have worn the @millwallfc badge since the age of nine.

“I can't thank you enough for your relentless belief and faith you had in me.

“I’d like to say a big thanks to all of the players, academy staff, the kit men, office girls, the first team staff and the managers I’ve had during my time at the club, thank you for making The Den my home a place and an atmosphere that will live deep in my heart.

“This was a difficult decision for me for the next stage of my career and growth but I hope you guys understand this club will always be home.

“No one like us!”

Millwall are currently mid-table in the Championship, and will be aiming to fight to get into the top half of the standings under Alex Neil for the rest of the campaign.

Millwall did well with Esse situation

Being able to earn a fee of £12 million for Esse is good business for Millwall, and they should be pleased with that.

Losing an academy prospect is always tough, but the opportunity to move to Palace, and work under Oliver Glasner, is hard to turn down at this stage of the player’s career.

Given the situation that surrounded his contract last year, the Lions have been rewarded for being able to tie him down to a new deal by earning a bigger fee than if it was set to expire this summer.

Neil will now be hoping some of that money can be reinvested back into the team, with the club looking to get into the mix for a play-off place.