Millwall have made an encouraging start to the 2024/25 Championship season and promising youngster Romain Esse has been a key player for Neil Harris' side so far.

The Lions have exceeded the expectations of many during the early months of the season and they currently find themselves well in contention for a play-off place ahead of a hectic run of fixtures in the lead-up to the new year.

They have already claimed a couple of big scalps this term, suggesting that they could have what it takes to mount a serious promotion push during the remainder of the campaign, with their victories over Burnley and Leeds United standing out as the highlights of their season so far.

Millwall's good form has been built on a solid defensive foundation, with the permanent signing of Japhet Tanganga on a free transfer turning out to be one of the best pieces of business in the second tier over the summer.

However, academy graduate Esse has also been standing out at the other end of the pitch, with the teenager having already netted four goals in all competitions this season.

Romain Esse contract situation amid Crystal Palace interest

Considering the form that Esse has been in so far this season, it is no surprise that he has caught the eye of other clubs, meaning that some Millwall supporters will likely want to know how long the youngster has left on his contract.

Romain Esse's 2024/25 stats (Transfermarkt) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Championship 15 3 1 EFL Cup 2 1 0

Premier League side Crystal Palace have been linked with a move for Esse while reports have since suggested they're ready to step up their pursuit - with Crystal Palace's sporting director Dougie Freedman scouting him live himself.

Howver, Millwall boss Harris has insisted that the player is ignoring any speculation.

Fortunately for the Lions, the 19-year-old penned a new multi-year contract in August, which will keep him at The Den for the "foreseeable future".

Having just tied him down to a new deal, it seems unlikely that the Lions would entertain any offers for Esse midway through a campaign in which they have a chance of reaching the play-offs, unless a release clause is triggered and the decision is taken out of their hands.

Millwall should command a club-record fee for Romain Esse

Given Esse recently signed a new contract, Millwall are under no huge pressure to sell the youngster, so they should demand a club-record fee if another club makes an approach to sign him during the upcoming transfer window.

According to London News Online, it is believed that Esse has an eight-figure release clause included in his new contract, so there is no reason for Millwall to let him leave the club for anything less than a club-record fee.

The Lions' current most expensive departure came when George Saville left the club to join Middlesbrough for a fee of £8 million in 2018, a move which turned out to be a masterstroke, as the midfielder returned to South London a few years later anyway.

Any potential deal that would see Esse depart during the upcoming transfer window could be compared to Charlton Athletic's £11 million sale of Ademola Lookman to Everton in January 2017.

Like Esse is now, Lookman was 19-years-old at the time of that transfer, and an exciting attacking player who had also proven that he could score goals in the Championship prior to the move.

Millwall are in a good position when it comes to Romain Esse's future, with the player seemingly enjoying playing for the Lions at the moment and his value protected by the contract and release clause, so the supporters should feel fairly comfortable about the situation.