Roma have reportedly joined the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and PSG in the race for Leeds United forward Crysencio Summerville this summer.

That’s according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, who claim that the Serie A side have made contact with the Yorkshire outfit this summer, although transfer tycoon Fabrizio Romano believes the transfer will only take place if a deal for Juventus man Matias Soulé doesn't go through.

The former Feyenoord man has attracted plenty of interest since the conclusion of the 23/24 campaign, having contributed towards 28 goals for the Whites in the Championship last season.

Premier League duo Liverpool and Chelsea were said to have been interested in a move for the forward earlier in the summer, while Ligue 1 unit PSG have also earmarked the 22-year-old as a potential addition, following the departure of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

Roma add to Crysencio Summerville race as interest intensifies after superb Leeds United campaign

Roma have been looking to add to their attacking ranks over the course of the summer, and look set to add Juventus talent Matias Soulé to their ranks in the coming days, but are said to also have Summerville on their shortlist as boss Daniele De Rossi looks to galvanise his front line.

The battle for Summerville looks like a transfer sage that will last the course of the summer, as more and more clubs continue to throw their hats into the ring for the Dutch attacker.

Not only are the quartet of clubs already mentioned said to be monitoring the goal-getter, but Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Stade Rennais have all also been credited with casting an eye over him in recent weeks, as well as a fresh update that West Ham United are keen.

Crysencio Summerville's career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 89 25 12 ADO Den Haag 22 2 3 FC Dordrecht 18 5 1 Netherlands U-21 8 2 0

Having arrived from the Eredivisie in a reported £1.3 million as a teenager, the forward has delighted those at Elland Road of late, with his season in the second tier proving just how much of a talent he is.

With nine goals and nine assists in the league, Summerville was a constant threat for the Yorkshire outfit as they piled forward, with his ability to find the back of the net aiding United in their promotion push, which ultimately just came up short.

Leeds United forced to sell key players due to financial restraints

While Leeds will be reluctant to sell Summerville in the coming weeks, the Yorkshire side are continuing to pay the price of missing out on an immediate return to the Premier League in the season just gone.

As a result of missing out in the Championship playoff final to Southampton, Daniel Farke’s side have been reportedly forced to raise up to £100 million in player sales to adhere to the Football League’s financial regulations.

That has meant a number of top talents leaving the club in weeks gone by, with academy talent Archie Gray [pictured] the most high-profile of departures, as he sealed a move to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, for a fee in the region of £40 million.

The teenage talent is not the only player to leave Elland Road this summer, with Marc Roca and Diego Llorente both leaving for Real Betis, while Glen Kamara leaves Yorkshire after just one year with the club, to join up with Summerville admirers Stade Rennais.

Charlie Cresswell has also move to France to link up with top flight outfit Toulouse, as the Whites continue to cut costs to balance the books, with plenty of top European clubs looking to capitalise on the situation at Elland Road this summer.