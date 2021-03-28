Roma join Man United, Arsenal and Everton in race for £30m-rated EFL player

Roma are reportedly the latest club to join the race for £30 million-rated Norwich City defender Max Aarons, with the likes of Manchester United, Everton, Bayern Munich, and Arsenal also touted with an interest.

The Canaries kept hold of the right-back despite their relegation from the Premier League last summer and he’s been ever-present in Daniel Farke’s side this term, helping them launch a significant promotion push.

With an eight-point lead at the top of the Championship, Norwich are on course to bounce straight back up to the top flight at the first time of asking but it seems they may lose Aarons when the summer window opens.

A number of top flight clubs are thought to be monitoring him, including Man United, Everton, and Arsenal, while Bayern are among the European sides said to be interested.

Roma are the latest name to be added to the list, with a report from The Telegraph revealing the Italian club have joined the race for him.

The 21-year-old is understood to be valued at £30 million and with two and a half years left on his deal, the Canaries will be reluctant to let him go cheaply.

The ultimate Norwich City shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

1 of 18 Who sponsored Norwich City's kits in the 1985/86 season? Colman's Sainsburys Poll Withey Windows Foster's Lager

The Verdict

Norwich will likely be licking their lips as it seems there’s going to be a betting war for Aarons in the summer.

Roma are the latest big club to be linked and it’s very hard to see the 21-year-old, who has been key to the Canaries’ promotion push this term, remaining at Carrow Road beyond the summer.

Given his age and the quality – both defensively and going forward – he’s shown already, it’s no surprise that there is so much interest in the right-back.