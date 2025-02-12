Roma were reportedly keen on signing Coventry City right-back Milan van Ewijk in the recent transfer window, but they were priced out of a deal by the Championship side.

The Sky Blues had a relatively quiet first window under the guidance of Frank Lampard, with Matt Grimes the main senior addition to the first-team squad after he joined from Swansea.

Meanwhile, they managed to retain their star men as they push for a play-off place in the final months of the campaign after a solid start to life under the ex-England international.

Roma were tracking Coventry City’s Milan van Ewijk

However, it appears the club did face a battle to keep hold of one of their key players, as Dutch media outlet SoccerNews has revealed that Roma were looking to complete a deal for van Ewijk.

Despite the Italian giants showing genuine interest in the 24-year-old, the update states that Coventry were demanding a transfer fee that was much more than Roma were willing to pay, so any negotiations didn’t really progress.

Therefore, Roma moved for an alternative, and they managed to finalise a move for Devyne Rensch from Ajax prior to the deadline.

Milan van Ewijk is destined to play at the highest level

Coventry deserve credit for keeping van Ewijk amid interest from Roma, as the chance to move to the Italian capital was obviously going to appeal to the player.

But, if his valuation isn’t met, then the Midlands outfit are right to stand firm, particularly as they are still in the mix to win promotion, and he would’ve been very difficult to replace.

Moving forward, there’s a very real possibility that different clubs will be keen on van Ewijk because he is a player who has the ability to play at the highest level.

His pace and direct style make him a constant threat going forward, and he is a reliable defender, even if there are areas of his game that he can improve. Plus, at 24, he is still approaching his peak years, and with his Coventry deal expiring in 2027, this could become problematic in the next few transfer windows.

Championship Table (as of 12/2/25) Team P GD Pts 5 West Brom 31 13 47 6 Blackburn Rovers 31 4 45 7 Middlesbrough 30 10 44 8 Coventry City 32 2 44 9 Norwich City 32 6 43 10 Bristol City 31 2 42 11 Sheffield Wednesday 31 -4 42

Nevertheless, the immediate concern for van Ewijk and Coventry will be finishing in the top six this season, as they continue to build momentum under Lampard.

The Sky Blues are back in action at Sheffield Wednesday this weekend as they seek a sixth league win in seven.