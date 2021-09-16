Roma eyeing up January transfer swoop for Fulham player

The summer transfer window may have only just closed, but Fulham already face a potential transfer saga in January 2022 with full-back Kenny Tete linked with a move to Italian giants Roma, according to a report from Roma Today.

Tete only joined the Cottagers last summer on a four-year deal from Ajax in his homeland of the Netherlands and made 22 appearances for Fulham in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old remained at the club beyond the summer window and played in their first four matches of the Championship campaign, but was withdrawn against Hull City after picking up an injury.

He will be out for an undisclosed period due to the hamstring problem, with Marco Silva revealing that he will be missing for ‘longer than expected’.

That hasn’t stopped Jose Mourinho’s side eyeing him up though, with I Giallorossi prepared to make a move in January according to journalist Filippo Giannitrapani.

And it has been reported that Tete’s notorious agent Mino Raiola is pushing for Tete to make the switch to Italy in the mid-season window, although it may take a sizeable fee considering he is contracted at Craven Cottage until 2024.

The Verdict

Just because the window slammed shut for four months it doesn’t mean that future potential deals can’t be talked about, and Roma clearly want to get their planning done early.

There’s always a saga when Raiola is involved but you’d expect it to be normally a more high-profile player than Tete, even though he does have 14 Netherlands caps to his name.

If he hadn’t suffered a bad injury before the international break, Tete would still be starting for Fulham and a player of his calibre is one of those that you’d think is too good for the Championship – much like Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa who himself secured a move to Serie A.

It would be a shock if clubs aren’t interested in Tete in January if he’s fully recovered from his injury, but I can’t see him being any more than back-up to Rick Karsdorp at Roma if that move occurs.