Roma chief’s action revealed concerning potential Fulham deal

Roma general director Tiago Pinto has made contact with the agent of Fulham’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa with the 25-year-old one of two midfielders being targetted by the Italian club, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Reports earlier this week indicated that the west London club are looking to sell Zambo Anguissa before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

The midfielder has featured in Fulham’s last three Championship games, with manager Marco Silva claiming he wants him involved in their push for promotion this term.

It seems the Cameroon international could be on the move this month, however, as Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) has reported that Roma see him as one of two options in midfield after missing out on Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka.

The Serie A club are understood to be struggling to decide between Zambo Anguissa and Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria.

The report claims that Roma’s general director has been in contact with the Fulham player’s agent on multiple occasions.

With two years left on his current deal, plus a 12-month option, the west London club are under no obligation to sell the midfielder at the moment.

The Verdict

It seems contact has been made between Roma and Zambo Anguissa’s agent multiple times, which suggests that we could see movement concerning a deal over the next few days.

The west London club appear to be keen to cash in, while you can understand why Silva would want to keep a player of his quality around.

The 25-year-old was sent out on loan last time Fulham dropped down to the Championship but having him as an option this term should strengthen their promotion push.

If the midfielder doesn’t want to be there, however, then it may be best to look to offload him and you feel Fulham could demand a significant fee given his age, ability, and contract status.

Silva will hope he gets a chance to reinvest that money if Zambo Anguissa does indeed depart.