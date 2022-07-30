Role of familiar face in Sunderland’s latest summer deal revealed

Sunderland summer signing Ellis Simms has revealed that a chat with Nathan Broadhead helped convince him to join the Black Cats.

Simms’ season-long loan move from the Toffees was confirmed earlier this week as Alex Neil looks to strengthen his forward options ahead of the start of the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

The 21-year-old had been linked with multiple second-tier clubs – including Blackpool, Huddersfield Town, Millwall, and Middlesbrough – but has moved to Sunderland instead.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Simms revealed that a chat with Broadhead, who joined the Black Cats on loan last season, helped convince him to move to the North East club.

He explained: “I spoke a bit to Nathan Broadhead, who was here last year.

“He had positive things to say about the place, and he said ‘just do your thing and enjoy it’.

“It was nice to have people that I could talk to and speak about their past experiences.”

Broadhead could well end up reuniting with his Everton teammate at the Stadium of Light this season as he has been linked with a move to Sunderland this summer and Neil has indicated more forward options could yet arrive.

Simms has a good record as a loan player – having scored seven goals in 21 games for Hearts last season and bagged 10 goals in 23 games to help Blackpool secure promotion in 2020/21.

The Verdict

If Broadhead wasn’t popular enough for his role in last season’s promotion, the news that he was involved in Sunderland’s signing of Simms should make his stock rise even higher with the Stadium of Light faithful.

The 21-year-old looks a fantastic addition given the lack of forward options beyond Ross Stewart but you do feel that more reinforcements are still needed in that area.

If they can secure the signing of Broadhead as well, you’d be much more confident in Neil’s striking unit.

They should have an advantage in their pursuit of the Everton forward given what he told Simms about the club.