Rolando Aarons reveals injury update ahead of Huddersfield Town’s meeting with QPR

Huddersfield Town winger Rolando Aarons has revealed on Instagram that he has made strides in terms of his road to recovery from injury.

Aarons has been forced to watch on from the sidelines since suffering a knee injury earlier this season.

Before picking up this particular issue, the 26-year-old only managed to make one appearance at senior level for the Terriers as he was introduced as a substitute in their clash with Barnsley in December.

In the absence of Aarons, Huddersfield head coach has turned to the likes of Sorba Thomas and Danel Sinani for inspiration in the wide areas.

This particular duo are likely to feature for the Terriers today when they take on Queens Park Rangers at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield will unquestionably fancy their chances of sealing victory in front of their supporters as the R’s have lost their five games in the Championship.

By picking up all three points in this clash, the Terriers will be able to consolidate their spot in the play-off places heading into the closing fixtures of the season.

Ahead of this game, Aarons has taken to Instagram to reveal that he is now training alongside team-mates.

The winger posted two pictures of himself taking part in some drills with the caption: “Been a tough period, but thanks to God and hard work, I’m back in training.”

The Verdict

This is a positive update for Aarons as he has experienced an incredibly frustrating campaign to date due to his issues with injury.

Providing that he doesn’t suffer any setbacks, the winger could potentially force his way into contention for a place in Huddersfield’s match-day squad.

Yet to score a goal for the Terriers since sealing a move to the club midway through the previous campaign, Aarons will be determined to break this duck in the not-too-distant future.

With Aarons not set to feature today, Huddersfield will need Thomas and Sinani to produce some creativity from their wide roles.

Thomas has been directly involved in 15 league goals this season whilst Sinani has managed to find the back of the net on six occasions in 36 Championship appearances.