Rolando Aarons issues six-word reaction to Huddersfield Town 2-2 QPR

Huddersfield Town hosted QPR yesterday in a game that finished 2-2 despite Huddersfield leading twice.

The draw has left the Terriers third in the table but following Luton’s impressive win against Nottingham Forest, they are now only two points clear of Luton.

Whilst it looks nearly certain that Huddersfield will be competing in the play-offs this year, the Terriers will have been hoping for a better result against a team who now sit 12th in the league.

Huddersfield initially took the lead in the 6th minute following a Rangers own goal from Yoann Barbett before Luke Amos equalised just before half time.

Int he 53rd minute Harry Toffolo put Town ahead again before a goal from Ilias Chari just five minutes later gave both teams a point.

Rolando Aarons was not playing as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

However, he took to Twitter to support his team mates as he tweeted: “Good point, proud of the lads.”

Good point, proud of the lads @htafc — Rolando Aarons (@RolandoAarons) April 15, 2022

Aarons has now been training with the first team squad again so providing his recovery goes well, we may well see him back in the match day squad soon but until then, his teammates will no doubt be grateful for his support from the sidelines.

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Huddersfield Town 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Danny Ward Crystal Palace Liverpool Leicester Norwich

The Verdict:

This wasn’t a great result for Huddersfield as they should have done better and held on to their leader given they were in front twice in the game.

However, a point is better than nothing and Huddersfield retain their place third in the table meaning they are still on track to make the play-offs.

Furthermore, the support from Aarons shows there is a good dynamic in the group as we can see the support from teammates who haven’t been able to play much this season.