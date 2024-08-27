This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have stepped up their efforts to bring in Hungarian forward Roland Sallai from SC Freiburg, with the Whites said to be pushing to complete a €9 million deal.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri confirmed the chase is still on for the 27-year-old on Tuesday, with the Yorkshire outfit looking to cement a deal before the transfer window slams shut on Friday night.

Daniel Farke’s side are still hunting for further replacements for the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter in the coming days, with the pair moving to the Premier League with West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively.

With the chase ramping up after the Bundesliga outfit initially rebuffed Daniel Farke’s side’s earlier efforts to sign their attacker, FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith is confident his side can get the deal over the line.

Roland Sallai can be bargain Leeds United, Georginio Rutter replacement

United were forced to offload a number of their top talents this summer, with the club needing to raise close to £100 million to adhere to the EFL’s financial guidelines.

That has seen a number of stars depart Elland Road in previous weeks, with Summerville and Rutter out the door, as well as the likes of Glen Kamara and Archie Gray.

As a result, Farke has had to rebuild a squad capable of challenging at the top of the Championship for a fraction of the price, with Sallai a name that had been linked with a move to England over the summer.

With attributes that lend him to playing out wide or through the middle, the Hungarian has showcased the type of ability that Rutter possessed during his time in Yorkshire, with an eye for a killer pass in the final third.

Those traits have Smith eager for his side to get the deal over the line in the coming days, with United needing extra reinforcements to help unlock EFL defences in the year to come.

The Whites fan said: “Leeds really do need someone who can come in and replace Georginio Rutter, in terms of his creativity in the final third, and I think Roland Sallai is the perfect solution to that.

“At 27 he obviously isn’t as young as Rutter and doesn’t have the same ceiling as Rutter might have now he is at Brighton.

Roland Sallai's career stats - per Transfermarkt (27/08/24) Team Appearances Goals Assists Puskas AFC 49 3 6 Palermo (loan) 22 1 - APOEL 42 10 6 Freiburg 162 27 23 Hungary 52 13 9

“But contrasting to that, he comes with a lot of experience in the Bundesliga and for Hungary, and that brings much more refined decision making in the final third from Sallai.

“That comes alongside the upside of being both-footed, just like Rutter, and having the quality to beat a man as well.

“Having that decision making on top of all of those qualities could be the difference for us going forward.”

Roland Sallai signing could block Leeds United, Gustavo Hamer interest

After offloading a number of talents earlier in the transfer window, Leeds are making up for lost time as August draws towards a close, with Farke adding players to his ranks, with even more signings being rumoured.

Largie Ramazani has completed a move from La Liga 2 outfit Almeria, while Manor Solomon has joined on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, with both expected to have a major impact in the season ahead.

While Sallai will complete the forward triumvirate if he does move to the club in the coming days, Leeds are also said to have had a £13 million bid for Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer [pictured] rejected earlier in the week.

With the transfer kitty being used extensively in recent weeks, Smith thinks a move for the Blades man could be out the question, if the Sallai deal gets over the line.

“I do think the addition of Sallai - alongside Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon - completes our attack for the season, but we do still need another number eight to play in midfielder, which is where I think Gustavo Hamer comes in.

“It might seem difficult for Leeds to bring in both Sallai and Hamer for big fees, but we have made a lot of money though sales, and we could do with both players joining to plug quite glaring gaps in our side.

“If Sallai signs I could see us targeting a more cost-effective equivalent to Hamer though, given how much Sheffield United are asking.”