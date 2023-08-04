Highlights Middlesbrough are aiming for another promotion push in the upcoming Championship season after a strong second half last year, but will be missing some key loanees and players who have left the club.

Seny Dieng, the new goalkeeper from Queens Park Rangers, is expected to start in goal for Boro against Millwall.

Riley McGree and Morgan Rogers will be key attacking options for Boro, with Rogers likely to start in a central role despite being more accustomed to playing as a winger.

Middlesbrough take on Millwall at the Riverside Stadium on the opening day of the Championship season on Saturday.

Boro enjoyed an outstanding second half of the campaign last season under Michael Carrick and at one stage, it looked as they could be serious automatic promotion contenders, but after securing a fourth-placed finish, they were beaten by Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals.

Carrick has been active in the market this summer as he looks to mount another promotion push, bringing in Alex Gilbert, Rav van den Berg, Tom Glover, Morgan Rogers, Sammy Silvera, Seny Dieng and Jamie Jones.

Boro will be without influential loanees Zack Steffen, Ryan Giles, Aaron Ramsey and Cameron Archer, while Luke Daniels, Darnell Fisher, Grant Hall, Joe Lumley and Marc Bola are among those who have left the club.

Carrick's men face a Millwall side who suffered heartbreak as they missed out on the play-offs on the final day of last season, despite spending much of the campaign in the top six.

The Lions have recruited a number of new additions this summer, such as Kevin Nisbet, Joe Bryan, Casper de Norre, Wes Harding and Matija Sarkic and they will be hoping this will finally be the year they reach the play-offs.

It should be an entertaining clash on Teesside between two sides who will be aiming to challenge at the top of the division and as the countdown to kick-off continues, we looked at how Boro could line up.

How could Middlesbrough line up against Millwall?

GK: Seny Dieng

Dieng joined Boro from Queens Park Rangers this summer for a fee of around £2 million.

The 28-year-old has established a reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship after his impressive performances for the R's and he made 48 appearances in all competitions last season, starting every league game for his former club.

Boro have brought in two other goalkeepers this summer with Glover and Jones both arriving on Teesside, but the Senegal international will get the nod here.

RB: Paddy McNair

After initially finding his game time limited following Carrick's arrival last season, McNair became a regular alongside Lenihan at the heart of the Boro defence in the second half of the campaign.

With Tommy Smith and Anfernee Dijksteel injured, McNair will deputise at right-back against the Lions.

He has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, with Italian side Como the latest to be credited with an interest, but McNair will have an important role to play at the start of the season.

CB: Dael Fry

Fry suffered an injury-disrupted second half of last season, with his last appearance coming in mid-March.

After signing a new three-year contract at the club, the Boro academy product looks set to be a key part of Carrick's plans in the upcoming campaign.

CB: Darragh Lenihan

Lenihan was outstanding for Boro last season after his move from Blackburn Rovers last summer.

The 29-year-old made 43 appearances in all competitions last season and the solidity and resilience he brings to the back line will be crucial for Carrick once again.

LB: Hayden Coulson

After missing out on the signing of Giles to Luton Town and with Bola departing the club, Coulson could be handed an opportunity at left-back.

Coulson spent last season on loan at Aberdeen and he impressed for the Dons, while Boro assistant manager Jonathan Woodgate is known to be a big fan of the 25-year-old having played him regularly during his time in charge of the club in the 2019-20 season.

CM: Dan Barlaser

It has been tough for Barlaser since his January move from Rotherham United.

The form of Jonny Howson and Hayden Hackney meant that Barlaser has been mostly limited to substitute appearances for Boro so far, but with Howson out injured, he is likely to get a chance against the Lions.

CM: Hayden Hackney

The emergence of Hackney was one of the main positives for Boro last season.

The 21-year-old scored four goals and provided six assists in 44 appearances in all competitions and he committed his future to the club this summer, putting pen-to-paper on a new deal to keep hm at the Riverside Stadium until summer 2027.

It was a huge boost for Boro to tie Hackney down to an extension and he will likely only develop further in the year ahead.

RW: Marcus Forss

Forss struggled for game time under Chris Wilder after his arrival at the club from Brentford last summer, but he thrived after being moved out to the right by Carrick.

The 24-year-old scored 10 goals and registered five assists in 44 appearances in all competitions and after an injury-disrupted end to last season, he will be keen to hit the ground running this campaign.

AM: Matt Crooks

Chuba Akpom enjoyed an outstanding season in the number 10 position for Boro last term, finishing as their top scorer with 29 goals, but he has missed the whole of a pre-season through injury and there is speculation surrounding his future.

With Akpom sidelined, Crooks is likely to fill in against the Lions and he has proved to be a more than capable performer in a number of positions when called upon previously.

LW: Riley McGree

McGree was one of Boro's main attacking threats last season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 46 appearances in all competitions.

The Australian international started most games when fit last season and that is likely to remain the same this campaign.

ST: Morgan Rogers

Rogers made the move to the Riverside Stadium from Manchester City this summer.

The 21-year-old has primarily played as a winger throughout his career, with Boro currently having a shortage of strikers, he is likely to start in a central role this weekend, with Carrick backing him to deliver despite playing in an unfamiliar position.