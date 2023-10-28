Highlights Middlesbrough has seen a significant improvement in form in recent weeks, securing six consecutive victories in the Championship.

Michael Carrick's man-management skills have been crucial in turning around the performances of Morgan Rogers and Sammy Silvera.

The young players have the potential to become key assets for Middlesbrough in the upcoming season, providing excellent competition for places.

It has been a much-improved past few weeks for Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Boro sat bottom of the table in September after failing to win any of their first seven games, but they recorded their sixth consecutive victory with a 2-1 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

Michael Carrick's side took the lead just after the break through Sam Greenwood, with the hosts giving the ball away in the build-up to the goal, and they doubled their advantage in the second minute of stoppage time when Sammy Silvera fired home.

Jonathan Rowe halved the deficit in the ninth minute of stoppage time, but the Canaries did not have time to find an equaliser.

Carrick will have been delighted to see Silvera get on the scoresheet against Norwich in midweek, and it comes just days after fellow summer signing Morgan Rogers scored the late winner in the 1-0 home victory over Birmingham City.

What has Michael Carrick said about Morgan Rogers and Sammy Silvera?

Both Morgan Rogers and Sammy Silvera enjoyed a tough start to life on Teesside after their respective moves from Manchester City and Central Coast Mariners this summer.

Rogers started the early weeks of the season as a central striker due to Carrick's lack of options up front, while Silvera struggled to make an impact in the wide areas.

Both have been taken out of the team in recent weeks, with Carrick reverting back to much of last season's team, but they have impressed after being introduced from the bench.

While not referring to Rogers and Silvera specifically, Carrick opened up on the challenges of helping his new signings settle at the club.

"Part of football is having different experiences. Part of my job is to find the right balance and help them to be as good as they can be," Carrick told Teesside Live.

"Judging what is best for each individual when they first arrive is a big part of it. Sometimes that’s a lot of football, sometimes that’s not so much football and freshening them up for when they can have a big impact, which we have to judge the timing of. We’re here to support them ultimately.

"We’re not putting the weight of the world on their shoulders, it’s a game of football that we want them to enjoy and go and do what they’re good at. They’re here because they are good at it. If they’re here and they’re not very good at it, then there is a bit of a weight there. But what we ask of them is what they can do and what they know.

"Sometimes it evolves over time and that’s form. As I’ve said before, you might lose form and go through a tricky spell after being at a club for years and you need to just come out of the team a little bit. But there’s a lot more than just game to game, there’s the big factor of looking after each individual closely and assessing where they’re at personally.

"Where are they in their career? Are they okay? What help do they need? It’s part of it that I really enjoy and try to make time to do that. I feel like we get the benefit as a team from being like that. We’ve got a big portion of our group that are at similar stages of their careers and kind of bouncing off each other in training. It’s great to see.

"They’re out there working on extra things together after the sessions and pushing each other on. It’s fantastic to see and hopefully they’ll all benefit from that. I’ve loved seeing them all develop in different ways and different times. And over the course of the season, as I keep saying, the boys can all have different impacts at different times.

"That’s shown over the last couple of weeks. Players will play more minutes at different times of the season, depending on numerous factors. That’s just how it is. Things can change quickly in football and it’s my job to pick the right players at the right time, doing what’s best for them as well as what’s right for me and for the team."

Can Morgan Rogers and Sammy Silvera play a big role for Middlesbrough this season?

Carrick deserves huge credit for the turnaround in Rogers and Silvera's form, and their improvement in recent weeks underlines the 42-year-old's man-management skills.

With the pair both finding it difficult at the start of the season, Carrick opted to take them out of the firing line, but publicly he always offered them his backing and maintained his belief that they would become key players for the club.

That kind of confidence from a manager is undoubtedly beneficial for young players, and Carrick is beginning to reap the rewards of his approach with Rogers and Silvera.

With Marcus Forss and Riley McGree currently sidelined, Rogers and Silvera are finding form at the perfect time, and while it will be tough for them to break into the starting line-up immediately ahead of Isaiah Jones, Matt Crooks, and Sam Greenwood, it provides Carrick with excellent competition for places.

Rogers and Silvera are clearly players with a lot of potential, and as they begin to adapt to life at the Riverside Stadium, they could be huge assets for Carrick's men in the year ahead.

It was a risky approach from the club to bring in mostly young players this summer, particularly after losing the likes of Ryan Giles, Aaron Ramsey, Cameron Archer, and Chuba Akpom, but Boro's gamble in the transfer market is starting to pay off.